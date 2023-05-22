Baglietto presents hybrid T52 At an exclusive event in Portofino, Baglietto unveils its first hybrid T52 and highlights the yard’s plans for future growth…

On 17 May 2023, in welcoming but rainy Portofino, Baglietto presented the first model of the T52 with hybrid propulsion. The 52m motoryacht features a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with external lines and interiors from Francesco Paszkowski Design in collaboration with Margherita Casprini.

This T52 has been designed for an owner whose family lives alongside the crew. It features custom interiors characterised by precious materials, with teak and stained oak floors and limestone for the stairs and some details, complemented by a 24m sundeck. Built in La Spezia and launched to a European owner earlier in 2023, eight models of the T52 have already been sold, in addition to the one presented yesterday, due for delivery between 2024 and 2026.

The T52 is powered by a hybrid propulsion system with a choice of diesel, diesel-electric, and fully electric propulsion systems. When cruising in electric-diesel mode, the T52 has a reported range of up to 7,600 nm. At its maximum speed of 17 knots, when run running directly off the main engines, this range drops to 3,600 nm.

“The hybrid now ensures about one night’s energy for on-board services with the boat in the roadstead, and almost four hours sailing at seven to eight knots. With hydrogen we expect to reach three nights of autonomy and 12 hours of navigation,” said shipyard CEO Michele Deprati. He explained that the era of total hydrogen, on large yachts, “won’t come before 10-15 years anyway … you go step by step and gain expertise. The different systems can coexist,” referring to endothermic, electric and even hydrogen onboard systems.

For this reason, Baglietto is investing in hydrogen technology for the near future with a prototype of a hydrogen system that is fuelled by seawater. In this process, the seawater is purified and separated from its oxygen, which is then released into the atmosphere. Its hydrogen is retained and stored at low pressure (10-15 atmospheres) and subsequently used to power fuel cells for the generation of electricity.

During the event, Deprati focused on Baglietto’s main economic results: “2022 closed with a turnover of about €100 million and for this year the expected growth is about 30 per cent, with as many as 20 boats under construction. The order book at €360 million, including the Baglietto Navy and Bertram divisions, extends until 2026."

"Not only yachts, as we want to focus more on the defence sector as well, after the delivery of the first two 40m vessels to Fincantieri, obtaining the maximum yield from our naval platforms. We count to grow by 20 to 30 per cent between 2023 and 2024,” Deprati continued.

The shipyard’s strategy is to continue to grow with models above 500gt, with the first 60m, also in steel and aluminium, already under construction at the La Spezia yard with delivery 2026, with two other contracts already signed.

In addition, Baglietto is focusing on the 40m aluminium DOM line, with the first five models on delivery: two in 2024, one in January 2025 and the last two in 2025. The DOM line will also be completed with a new 115-foot entry-level presented during the Fort Lauderdale show in 2022. This model will be built at the Carrara facilities in parallel with the Bertram 30, 39, 51 and 61-foot lines.

At the event, a training project in collaboration with other organisations, called Officina Baglietto was also presented. It offers young talent the opportunity to learn about nautical design as well as the luxury market in general, free of charge, with a special focus on product, fashion and jewellery design.

This project “reflects our shipyard’s ever-growing commitment not only to building world-class yachts but also to developing highly valuable projects, with a unique focus on and consideration for the new generations,” concluded Deprati.

