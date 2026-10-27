Williams Grand Prix Technologies debuts battery system at Metstrade Managing Director to deliver keynote at The Superyacht Forum on accelerating innovation from racing to yachting…

Williams Grand Prix Technologies will present ES10M, a high-performance battery system, to the superyacht trade for the first time at Metstrade 2026 in Amsterdam. Visitors can see the system at stand 08.541 at the show, which runs from 17-19 October.

Williams Grand Prix Technologies will also deliver a keynote talk on the mainstage of The Superyacht Forum on Monday 16 November (16:30-17:30). Selin Tur, Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer, will deliver the session “From racing to yachting: Accelerating high-performance innovation”, drawing on experience from Formula 1 and the wider automotive sector to explore what high-performance engineering can offer the superyacht industry.

Selin Tur, Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer.

Based in Grove, Oxfordshire, alongside the Atlassian Williams F1 Team, Williams Grand Prix Technologies draws on its deep motorsport engineering performance heritage to deliver advanced energy systems and physics-informed machine learning solutions where performance, reliability and safety are critical.

ES10M is a high-energy density, scalable battery system with multiple uses for superyachts, support and explorer vessels, hybrid propulsion applications and refit programmes. The modular architecture and wide voltage range gives naval architects, system integrators and shipbuilders flexibility. It also creates an opportunity to repurpose space and mass budgets to create a highly optimised, customer-focused solution.

It can be applied to superyacht hybrid-electric drives and provides excellent range thanks to its power-dense design and is easily installed in refit projects for better power management and more energy for the same volume. It provides high-performing, low-noise and zero-emission hotel loads, when extended battery-only operation is needed at anchor.

The modular and scalable architecture makes ES10M suited to larger yachts over 100 metres LOA, with multi-bank installations across dedicated battery spaces, while compact single-rack installations can fit within smaller engineering spaces for yachts at 50 metres LOA.

Reflecting the performance demands of its elite motorsport heritage, ES10M is also suitable for support and explorer vessels where battery systems need to perform in challenging conditions and long, logistics-heavy voyages.

Selin Tur, Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer of Williams Grand Prix Technologies, says: “As the superyacht sector accelerates its focus on energy efficiency, we see a significant opportunity to bring proven battery systems expertise from elite motorsport into the industry. We’re delighted to be speaking at The Superyacht Forum and sharing lessons from Formula 1 on turning complex technologies into reliable and scalable solutions.

“The same engineering rigour, innovation and performance standards that define Formula 1 can help support the future of superyacht design and operation.”

Members of the Williams Grand Prix Technologies team will be on stand 08.541 throughout Metstrade to discuss installation, refit and integration requirements.

ES10M performance

ES10M delivers 200Wh/kg gravimetric energy density and 325Wh/l volumetric density at the module level. Each module stores 9.8kWh at 50.4V and weighs 48.8g, while the system architecture scales from 39 kWh to >12MWh and from 201.6V to 907.2V. It is built to withstand thermal, vibration and ingress challenges.

Williams Grand Prix Technologies has built ES10M around a layered safety architecture that is central to the design. Thermal grade materials and a carefully selected cell format prevent cell-to-cell propagation, while an integrated gas management system is designed for controlled venting that keeps crew and engineering spaces safe during abnormal conditions.

The battery management system integrates physics-informed machine learning which continuously monitors cell and module performance (with remote monitoring and diagnostics capability), and a supervisory controller can isolate individual battery strings. This means ES10M predicts load behaviour, anticipates fault conditions before they occur, and actively extends battery life.

The system carries an IP67 ingress protection rating at module level and has been designed to maritime-grade EMI/EMC standards. Lloyd’s Register class compliance is in progress.

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