Sanlorenzo partners with BYD Energy Storage in battery tech push The La Spezia-based shipyard is deepening ties to advanced battery and energy storage technology firms on its “Road to 2030”…

Sanlorenzo has partnered with battery and energy storage technology innovator BYD Energy Storage in a bid to support the next generation of low-impact yachting solutions. The agreement establishes BYD Energy Storage as “Technology Supplier and Official Battery Supplier” to Sanlorenzo.

“Innovation and sustainability are inseparable for Sanlorenzo. Partnering with a global technology leader such as BYD Energy Storage represents another important step in our long-term vision to shape a more responsible and technologically advanced future for yachting,” says Massimo Perotti, Executive Chairman, Sanlorenzo.

“Following our renewed commitment to advancing sustainable technologies announced during Venice Climate Week, this latest collaboration allows us to explore new possibilities in energy storage and electrification while continuing to develop solutions capable of reducing the environmental impact of yachts on the water.”

The new partnership will focus on an ongoing research and development programme exploring how advanced energy storage technologies can contribute to a new generation of quieter, lower-impact and more intelligently managed yachts.

Sanlorenzo says this is in anticipation of the evolving expectations of owners increasingly seeking sustainability, comfort, performance and extended on-board autonomy. As on-board energy demands continue to evolve, advanced battery and energy storage technologies are expected to play an increasingly important role in shaping more sustainable yachting experiences.

Specialising in proprietary battery innovation, advanced lithium iron phosphate (LFP) systems and large-scale energy-storage expertise, BYD Energy Storage’s core focus is the evolution of next-generation mobility and industrial electrification. The agreement reflects growing momentum behind the application of advanced battery technologies within the maritime sector and reinforces Sanlorenzo’s ambition to push for more efficient innovations within yachting.

The partnership further strengthens Sanlorenzo’s Road to 2030 programme, which continues to drive investment across green methanol, reformer systems for hydrogen production, hybrid propulsion technologies and broader innovation designed to support the long-term transformation of the yachting industry.

“Sanlorenzo represents one of the most forward-thinking and design-led brands in the global yachting industry,” says Tony Jiang, Director of BYD Marine Battery Product Line.

“We are proud to support their sustainability vision through our advanced battery technologies and look forward to collaborating on future innovation opportunities within the maritime sector.”

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