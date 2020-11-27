Viraver works with clients across a diverse range of sectors, including the yachting, transport, automotive and architecture sectors, to develop innovative glass solutions. With 20 years of experience, the Italian and family-run company’s philosophy focuses on ongoing product research and development, a deep understanding of its markets and its hands-on approach to meeting customer needs, supporting projects throughout the design and engineering phases to create bespoke glass products that challenge the laws of physics.

As a demonstration of its dedication to innovation, Viraver is the leading glass company for the production of the largest chemical strengthening sheet of glass measuring 8x3.21m. In 2020, the company has also invested in new sag bending furnaces for the production of curved glass sheets of 6.5x3.1m, the biggest autoclave and a Suite 3D experience for project development and design.

Sustainability also forms a significant part of Viraver’s vision. “We start from the production, where we divide the excess glass after the cut and send 200 tonnes per year for recycling and send the rest back to the factory in the form of new slates, where it will once again be used for new projects,” explains Cristiana Mazzarolo, marketing manager at Viraver. “We want to secure the resources of our planet for future generations.”

Viraver’s expertise in innovative glass solutions has led to its collaboration with top brands in the superyacht industry, who appreciate the company’s 360-degree approach to project development. “Every project is developed by following six steps: 3D development, planning, production, installation, testing and maintenance,” adds Mazzarolo. “Our technical, functional and creative teams work together to allow us to produce both a structural and design element.”

While there are many challenges to glass design and production, Viraver does not shy away from them and encourages its teams to find solutions. A recent example of this was the production of the windshield for the Sanlorenzo SX76, for which Viraver was required to develop new forms and proportions of glass to create a window to fit the elegant, modern and flowing design of the wheelhouse.

“In order to fit the totality of the glass surface of the wheelhouse windshield, Viraver developed a single piece of glass, approximately six metres in length with double curvature, offering for the first time front and lateral windows with no vertical pillars,” describes Mazzarolo. “The real challenge for the project was moving to such large dimensions with a double curvature – a challenge that Viraver solved with an innovative product. All of the latest technologies were implemented, including the chemical strengthened glass plant and sag bending ovens. The end product is a 5.7m stratified glass with double curvature unique for both size and shape. ”

While Viraver sets production and quality standards that reflect customer expectations, it also works in collaboration with classification societies and certification and technical standardisation companies. To ensure the constant support expected by its clients, the project manager is the connection between Viraver and the client. The result is a seamless process, which reduces time and costs, and makes life simpler for the customer.

