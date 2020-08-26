Extremely lightweight and maximum load capacity are just two demands made on yachting equipment. As part of Multiplex’s commitment to pursuing the demand for cutting-edge manufacturing techniques and innovative materials, several years ago the company developed the Multiflap – a gangway manufactured from a 100 per cent carbon fibre base. This provides a wide range of benefits exclusive to the use of this special material. The Multiflap is light, stable and resistant to deformation. It is also weather-proof, which means that neither wind nor seawater can cause any harm.

With many yachts already equipped with the Multiflap, Multiplex is now offering an addition to its bestseller, which is particularly interesting for provisioning purposes. A roller carrier can now be placed on the Multiflap, manufactured to fit the passarelle of the respective yacht exactly. With this flexible and mobile solution, crews can load provisions onto the yacht more easily and quickly by placing the carrier with its plastic rollers on the gangway, placing the heavy goods on it and transporting them on board.

"The inspiration for this product came, as it so often does, from one of our customers," explains Jan Reiners, founder and managing director of Multiplex. "He asked us how loading could be made more convenient. Walking over a gangway with heavy luggage, possibly with a swell, can be not only tedious but also dangerous."

The multiplex roller carrier solves this problem in an uncomplicated way and is available in any length and width. "We adapt the product to every yacht and requirement," adds Reiners. Multiplex's first roller carriers have already been ordered and are currently close to being delivered to the first customer: a 100m-plus yacht.

