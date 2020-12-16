The season of goodwill is once again upon us and, after the most challenging of years, it is also a time to look to the future and the hope of something better. That’s why the publication of The Superyacht Innovation Report as our final issue of the year couldn’t have come at a better time, nor encapsulated a more positive and optimistic outlook for our industry’s future.

We took a roll of the dice, based on the roaring success that our Buyer Journey was greeted with in the previous issue, and decided to expand the concept further still. The idea, which was not without risk, was to identify some of the industry’s freest thinkers and then to commission them with the most nebulous of briefs, in the hope of liberating them from any PR/marketing shackles and facilitating truly original thought.

The team was invited to select a handful of individuals they felt were true future-thinkers, and encouraged to select them from a broad spectrum of industry sectors. The assembled shortlist was given the most simple of briefs – ‘write an essay on the topic of “innovation”’.

The output is a combination of vastly different takes on the subject, and some profoundly common themes – namely the importance of regulatory parameters and the concept of sustainability as a catalyst for innovation.

We will be publishing these Innovation Essays throughout the Christmas period and into the New Year, but you can also gain access our directory of the most ground-breaking products, technologies and systems available on the market in 2021, as well as features on AR and VR, the cyber threat to superyachts in numbers, and the incredible Race for Water expedition, by clicking here.

As a gesture of thanks to our loyal readership during this festive period, we are granting everyone complimentary access to all of the content in this final issue of 2020. Merry Christmas and here’s to a year of health and prosperity in 2021.

