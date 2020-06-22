Bremen-based manufacturer Multiplex specialises in custom yachting solutions, but has broken new ground with its latest project; a fully integrated bridge made of carbon for a client in the Middle East. The bridge will feature on a 38m dhow-style yacht.

“After the owner had already ordered sun awnings and a gangway for the project, this request came as a surprise," comments Jan Reiners, CEO of Multiplex. “We are, of course, happy to meet such a challenge.”

The futuristic look of the carbon wheelhouse was explicitly requested by the owner to juxtapose with the traditional exterior of the yacht. “From the outside, the yacht has the look of a dhow, which is very common in the Middle East,” Reiners adds. “But when guests enter the wheelhouse, the owner wants a unique ‘wow’ effect.”

Based on a design by beiderbeck designs, Multiplex will not only supply the control console of the wheelhouse, but also the wall panelling, the edging of the seating area, the steering wheel and the ceiling of the wheelhouse. Multiplex has cut numerous recesses behind which LEDs are inserted – the resulting pattern is reminiscent of the Arabic culture.

With regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, Multiplex is feeling little impact. “We are working under high pressure in production, have hired new employees and are actually still looking for additional staff,” explains Reiners. “We are also launching a total of four new products spread over the coming summer months.”

