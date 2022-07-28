Rolls Royce to present roadmap to net zero The seminar, at SMM Hamburg 6-9 September, will cover sustainable fuels, alternative propulsion systems and intelligent ship automation…

Rolls-Royce presents under the claim ‘Pioneering the journey to net zero’ new mtu marine solutions for propulsion, automation and service at SMM, the international trade fair for the maritime industry, in Hamburg from 6 to 9 September 2022.

Rolls-Royce experts will outline the company's vision for climate neutrality - from diesel engines with exhaust gas after treatment and gas engines to their use with sustainable fuels and hybrid systems to methanol engines and fuel cell systems. Rolls-Royce will also be exhibiting its new range of mtu NautIQ marine automation products.

Rolls-Royce had announced in 2021, as part of its ‘Net Zero at Power Systems’ sustainability program, that it would realign its product portfolio so that by 2030, sustainable fuels and new mtu technologies can achieve greenhouse gas emissions reduction of 35 per cent compared to 2019.

“Since the last SMM in 2018, we have completely realigned our marine portfolio to actively support our customers on their journey to carbon neutrality,” explained Denise Kurtulus, Vice President of Global Marine at Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems business.

In the meantime, the company is working on methanol engines and fuel cell systems for marine applications and is developing electrolysers to produce green hydrogen. According to Rolls Royce, marine diesel propulsion systems will gradually be approved for EN15940 sustainable fuels, such as HVO (hydrogenated vegetable oil), from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Rolls-Royce invites all customers and interested parties to visit booth 307 in hall A3 in Hamburg to learn about the new mtu portfolio and discuss the pressing issues of future fuels, propulsion, automation and service solutions. Rolls-Royce has pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 (excluding product testing) and has joined the UN Race to Zero campaign in 2020, on the road, its hopes, to neutrality for the marine sector by 2050.

