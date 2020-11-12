Telenor Satellite provides wholesale capacity and its 'Anker Managed Services' connectivity to a superyacht fleet of approximately 70 vessels via a network of around 25 resellers within the yachting market. With satellites offering both Ka-Band and Ku-Band VSAT services, Telenor Satellite is well positioned to cater for a diverse range of superyacht clients that increasingly demand reliable and high-speed data connections.

“With our high-throughput THOR 7 HTS satellite, we can provide Ka-Band services with very high bitrates for antennas as small as 60cm, and the highest bitrate that we currently provide to any yacht is 400+ Mbits/second,” explains Jan Hetland, director of the Data Services Division at Telenor Satellite (pictured above). “This means that guests can stream multiple TV channels, browse the internet, while simultaneously serving both crew and the vessel itself with their need for connectivity.”

With the development of antenna technology in recent years, and the size of antennas gradually decreasing, Telenor Satellite recognises the importance of providing a service that follows antenna trends. “Smaller antennas make it easier for smaller yachts to adopt VSAT service on board, which means that high-speed connectivity is now more accessible for a larger part of the yachting fleet – not just the superyachts,” adds Hetland. “Smaller in size also means lighter and, typically, this also translates to lower cost.”

THOR 7, designed specifically for the maritime sector provides high throughput VSAT services to the North Sea, North Atlantic/ Norwegian Sea, Baltic Sea, Black Sea and the Mediterranean.

As well as a reliable high-speed connection, one of the key factors that superyachts consider when looking for a satellite communications provider is the range of coverage, and whether they will be able to achieve the required bitrates in the ports and regions frequented on their itineraries. With coverage spanning Europe, the North Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean, Middle East, West Africa and the Caribbean, Telenor Satellite boasts market-leading availability.

Telenor Satellite delivers Ka- and Ku-Band connectivity to the EMEA, North Atlantic and the Caribbean regions from its prime location at 1°West.

Understanding the unique needs of the yachting industry, Telenor Satellite also offers a flexible service for superyacht clients. “We know that this market is very seasonal, so we want to ensure that yachts can suspend their subscriptions when they are laid up for the season,” says Hetland. “We are very flexible when it comes to upgrades and downgrades – yachts can upgrade their service for just a few days when guests are on board, for instance, and then downgrade when the yacht is in-between trips.”

With regular requests for 100-150 Mbits/second requirements coming from yachts, Telenor Satellite is future-proofing its services by keeping up with innovations in satellite design, as well as improving its ground infrastructure. While 2020 has been an unusual year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and severe travel restrictions, Telenor Satellite expects to see demand for connectivity return to normal next year and bitrate requirements increase gradually over time.

