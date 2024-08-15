Captains’ guide to comms on board A comprehensive guide for captains to ensure a reliable on-board internet experience, by Ernesto Esposito, sales engineering manager at Omniaccess…

A year ago, Starlink was the talk of the industry, with social media and crew messaging groups buzzing as new satellites were launched. Now, most yachts have at least one antenna on board, and the service works flawlessly in popular regions. Crew and guests enjoy seamless internet for entertainment and business, consuming vast amounts of data monthly. So is internet on yachts finally sorted? Well, almost ...

The advent of near-unlimited internet on yachts has revealed new challenges for captains, ETOs, management and owners. These include external factors such as political licensing issues, service inconsistencies and occasional outages. Internally, yachts require robust network infrastructures to meet high guest expectations.

Managing these expectations is crucial as unprecedented challenges arise with increased internet usage. With high expectations comes high usage, and increased internet has led to a surge in cyber attacks in the maritime sector. The main culprits are uninformed internet behaviours and inadequately prepared IT infrastructures lacking a cybersecurity strategy.

New challenges, new solutions

Captains and engineers now need innovative solutions to ensure a reliable internet experience. Bonding technology, which combines multiple internet sources, is key. It enhances stability and redundancy for all applications by replicating data packets across several connections. To manage data consumption, it’s recommended to use solutions that replicate only specific applications such as Zoom and Whats-App calls, ensuring business continuity for guests and owners. LEO technology itself introduces challenges, requiring a global spread of earth stations.

Depending on a yacht’s location, connections are periodically assigned to regional earth stations, which can lead to receiving content from unexpected regions. Managed ISP solutions can help direct content from preferred regions without limits.

Cybersecurity is another critical area. Traditional systems fall short in the face of advanced threats. New solutions incorporating next-generation firewalls provide the necessary threat intelligence and are manageable via simple multi-service user interfaces, allowing engineers to do more in less time.

The captain’s choice

When it’s time to make decisions and calculate budgets, captains and engineers often face doubts and uncertainty, especially if they aren’t constantly informed about the latest market innovations and upcoming technologies. Staying ahead of guests’ expectations is crucial, and that’s where expert guidance becomes invaluable. Together with industry experts, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide to help you navigate these challenges and make the best choices for secure on-board networking and an unparalleled digital experience …

Assessing your needs: where are you sailing?

The first crucial question to ask is ‘Where are we going to sail?’. The answer will guide the assessment of connectivity types and expected performance. Here are some typical scenarios to consider:

Scenario 1: Yacht sailing in the Mediterranean and Caribbean. These regions are well-covered by Starlink and, soon, OneWeb. It’s recommended to have at least two antennae for higher data bundles and redundancy. Additionally, a back-up internet source such as VSAT or 5G is wise for areas not yet licensed for LEO. Bundling these services with next-gen firewalls and continuous support ensures reliable service and peace of mind.

Scenario 2: Global explorer yachts. For yachts exploring global areas, a detailed assessment of the planned itinerary and available internet services is essential. While Starlink can be the main connectivity service, VSAT remains beneficial for areas with lower satellite density. VSAT’s global coverage and guaranteed bandwidth support critical real-time applications. In less developed countries, 5G might be unreliable, so maintaining VSAT antennae is vital.

Scenario 3: Yachts undergoing refit. A refit period is the ideal time to review and upgrade your current set-up. Modernising the network infrastructure, enhancing cybersecurity and preparing for future technologies by installing additional cables and antennae are key steps to take during this phase.

What’s next: future-proofing your yacht’s connectivity

As we look ahead, the landscape of yacht internet technology continues to evolve rapidly, bringing both opportunities and complexities. With new technologies emerging, the choice of the right solution becomes even more challenging. More options can mean more time restraints and difficulty in managing them efficiently.

Captains and ETOs must decide whether to contract each technology separately with different partners, manage everything through one comprehensive partner or shift towards contracting holistic solutions rather than individual technologies. The latter involves having a single managed service provider that combines the best available technologies into a seamless, integrated solution, therefore ensuring continuous adaptation and the latest advancements in the industry.

Key considerations for future-proofing your vessel

1. Evaluate contracting options

• Separate contracts: Provides flexibility but can be complex to manage.

• Single comprehensive partner: Simplifies management but requires trust in one provider’s expertise.

• Holistic solution provider: Offers inte-grated, up-to-date technologies with less management overhead.

2. Ensure cybersecurity

Incorporate next-generation firewalls and robust cybersecurity measures to protect against advanced threats.

3. Stay informed

Keep updated to ensure you’re getting the best service and solutions available.

4. Expert guidance

Choose a technology provider which is an expert in the field to receive tailored solutions and continuous support.

Navigating the complexities of yacht connectivity requires foresight, expert guidance and a strategic approach. By evaluating contracting options – whether separate contracts, a single comprehensive partner or a holistic solution provider – ensuring robust cybersecurity, staying informed about innovations and choosing an expert technology provider, you can future-proof your yacht’s internet connectivity and on-board operations.

This approach not only simplifies management and reduces crew burden, but also ensures a seamless, efficient and secure digital experience that meets the expectations of both crew and guests.

This article first appeared in The Superyacht Report – Captains Focus. To gain access to The Superyacht Group’s full suite of content, publications, events and services, click here to join The Superyacht Group Community and become one of our members.

Profile links

OmniAccess

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.