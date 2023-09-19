Intellian to enhance OneWeb’s network The global connectivity providers have partnered on the launch of the Intellian flat panel terminals for use on OneWeb’s maritime network…

Intellian Technologies is set to bring its flat panel user terminals to OneWeb’s network early next year following a renewed partnership between the two connectivity firms. The move aims to give OneWeb’s maritime connectivity clients greater access to fast and stable coverage whilst at sea.

“Our evolution into flat panel user terminals has been an exceptionally exciting and intense development,” says Eric Sung, President and CEO, Intellian Technologies. “With such a sleek, optimised SWAP form factor user terminal that doesn’t compromise on performance, our Flat Panel Series is unlike anything OneWeb’s customers have experienced to date.”

To support the frequent beam and satellite handovers required for OneWeb, Intellian claims its flat panel architecture will provide strengthened beam pointing, optimised tracking and rapid satellite handovers, even at low elevation look angles as encountered in the superyacht market.

Intellian’s Flat Panel Series comprises both Pro and Compact user terminals delivered with a small footprint and lightweight form factors. The mobility configuration used on the terminals, designed for industries such as the superyacht market, aims to provide clients requiring connectivity with a low profile, easy installation and high performance.

The full service for maritime customers will be delivered in early 2024 when Intellian launches the OW11FM, a Pro terminal tailored for superyachts, shipping, transportation and rail. This will be followed by the release of its OW9HM Compact terminal, also designed for yachts and other mobility users. Intellian says these models will be the foundation for further variants that will allow OneWeb to customise solutions and address other use cases in the future.

“Intellian’s Flat Panel Series will cater to a range of diverse market segments and uses,” says Massimiliano Ladovaz, Chief Technology Officer, OneWeb. “By combining Intellian's technology with OneWeb's fast, reliable, low-latency network capabilities, we will continue to provide customers with dependable and flexible connectivity solutions that meet their needs.”

Profile links

Intellian Technologies

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.