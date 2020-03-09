According to various reports on social media, 70m Nourah of Riyad, delivered at the Turkish shipyard Yay Gemi Yapim in 2008, has capsized at the Megatechnica shipyard in Perma, Greece. Initial reports indicate that there were no injuries or marine pollution as a result of the incident.

According the Greek news platform News247, the incident occurred around 12 o’clock on Sunday and was reportedly caused when the 70m superyacht was being lifted out of the water for anti-fouling works. Nourah of Riyad is said to have listed around 45-degrees and subsequently partially submerged.

The National Herald, an English-speaking Greek news channel, further reports that damage has been caused to the facilities of a neighbouring shipyard and some equipment on board the tourist boat Lamadin, which was also in the vicinity.

SuperyachtNews contacted Megatechnica via telephone, but a shipyard representative refused to comment.

