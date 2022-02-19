America's Cup 37 update New York Yacht Club American Magic announces leadership team, Emirates Team NZ Hydrogen chase boat nears completion…

After a protracted and convoluted lead up full of intrigue, the 37th America’s Cup is starting to take shape. After having its challenge accepted by The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron in January 2022, the New York Yacht Club American Magic has announced its leadership team.

- Mike Cazer will serve as Chief Executive Officer, leading the overall team, Cazer also serves as CEO of Continuum Ventures. Before American Magic and Continuum, Cazer was the chief operating officer at Amway and was a senior executive with Brinks and GE.

- Terry Hutchinson will continue as Skipper and president of sailing operations. Hutchinson is a two-time college sailor of the year, four-time collegiate All-American, sixteen-time world champion, two-time U.S. Rolex Yachtsman of the year, and is a past winner of the Louis Vuitton Cup. Hutchinson is now entering into his sixth America’s Cup program.

- Scott Ferguson will serve as design coordinator. Ferguson is a three-time collegiate All-American, two-time world champion, and two-time America’s Cup winner as a designer. The Naval Architect is entering into his ninth America’s Cup campaign.

- Tyson Lamond steps in as Chief Operating Officer. Lamond was previously Boat Captain with American Magic in the 36th America’s Cup, before that he supported SoftBank Team Japan (Shore Operations Manager, 2015-2017) and Emirates Team New Zealand (Boat Captain, 2008-2015).

- Ben Osborn continues as American Magic’s chief financial officer. Osborn also serves as a financial executive inside the marine operations of The Churchill Companies.

“We have an incredibly talented, experienced, and dedicated team and are fortunate to have such dynamic and talented people across our entire organization,” says Doug DeVos, principal of New York Yacht Club American Magic. “We remain intensely focused on our goal of winning America’s Cup and bringing the Cup home to the New York Yacht Club and the United States,” comments Hap Fauth, Principal of New York Yacht Club American Magic. “We have the right team in place to achieve extraordinary and historic success.”

Another exciting development is that of the Emirates Team New Zealand's hydrogen-powered, foiling chase boats. The construction commenced in August 2021 on Auckland’s North Shore, with the Hydrogen fuel cell powertrain installation taking place at the Emirate's Team New Zealand Viaduct harbour base. Delivery is expected in March 2022, after this final fit-out.

With multiple different hydrogen storage options possible for the marine industry, many of the smaller and faster tenders and support vessels are opting for pressurised hydrogen. The prototype chase vessel will reportedly have 10m LOA, a displacement of 5200kg, a cruising speed of 35Kn and a top speed of 50Kn. It is designed to carry 6 crew members with a range of 150-180km while generating 440kw of maximum power.

“The Hydrogen project has been a completely new challenge across the board for Emirates Team New Zealand designers, builders and engineers,” says head of design Dan Bernasconi.“These types of projects are extremely beneficial to keep the guys pushing the boundaries, continually learning and approaching problems with different perspectives, which all help to keep raising the bar in our design approach to the 37th America’s Cup which is also progressing in parallel.”



The four 350bar hydrogen storage tanks are designed to carry 33kgs of hydrogen gas, with Mercury propellers embedded in the foils, providing the propulsion. The foils themselves are based on the AC75 technology and will use the autopilot from the new AC40 to control the ride height.

“A project like this is not a straightforward one, and we have had to pull together a wide range of suppliers and components for this prototype boat, parts of which look like something out of Back to the Future,” explains Project Manager Geoff Senior. “Toyota New Zealand and the Toyota Motor Corporation Japan have been a significant part of the project in supplying the 2 x 80kW pre-production Toyota Hydrogen Fuel Cells. Global Bus Ventures have supplied the hydrogen powertrain system design and integration and Gurit have been a valuable partner with the composite materials and engineering.”

The 37th Americas cup will take place in 2024. The challengers now await the announcement of the venue and race schedule for AC37, as well as the details for the America's Cup World Series. The venue announcement is expected on March 31, 2022.

Main image credit: Emirates Team New Zealand

