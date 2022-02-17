Wally 101 reaches critical stage in build process The de-moulding process is a nervous moment for a shipyard, Wally shares some fascinating images…

The Wally 101 is the 4th Wally built for an experienced owner. It has been designed with the Wallycento box rule in mind, which dictates that the interior spaces must comprise 54 per cent of the hull’s overall volume.

In a statement to the media it is explained that, in a unique technique for yachts of this size, the Wally 101 has used female moulding. Female or negative moulds are concave, with the carbon or GRP laid inside of the tool/mould, and not over it in the inverse position. A more time-consuming process, the de-moulding is a critical time in the build process. As can be seen from the images supplied to SuperyachtNews, it appears to have paid off for Wally.



“This is the moment in the birth of a boat when her concept takes material shape for the first time and you get a glimpse of the vessel she will become. It is thrilling to watch,” says Wally Managing Director Stefano de Vivo.

The Wally 101 was ben built using prepreg carbon fibre in a sandwich composite. ‘Prepreg’ refers to the technique of reinforcing carbon sheets by pre impregnating with a resin system, which then removes the need to add layers of resin as the carbon is laid into the mould. It does however require pressure and heat in order to cure. The Wally 101 weighs just 56 tonnes, with 40 per cent of this total weight coming from the lifting keel alone.

“Our laminators have been with Wally since the brand’s first days, and are among the best in the world. Their collaboration has helped us to develop techniques that bring the absolute best out of the high-end materials pioneered by Wally,” says Wally Founder and Chief Designer Luca Bassani. “We are invariably confident that all those hours of painstaking preparation and work pay off. We are delighted to be one step closer to welcoming a fabulous new custom Wally into the world.”

The next stage for the Wally 101 was to be laid into a cradle and moved back into the sheds for the next stage of the build. Shipwrights are currently installing the bulkheads that will divide up the interior space, with wiring, piping, tanks and other engineering foundations while the lightweight carbon deck is currently in mould.

As can be seen from the below graph supplied by The Superyacht Agency, Wally has maintained a relatively steady output since the comparative highs of 2009, with the average LOA significantly less at present, but trending up since 2019. Of note - Wally was acquired by Ferretti Group in early 2019, which committed to an investment of over €84 million - €70 million in the first two years.

