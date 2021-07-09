A new direction with Anuvu Communications giant Priva by Global Eagle has rebranded itself as Anuvu, and with it comes a commitment to industry-leading services for its clients.…

Last month, Global Eagle announced its worldwide rebrand as ‘Anuvu’, a subtle twist on the phrase ‘A new view’. In an exclusive conversation with SuperyachtNews, key members of the Anuvu team Earll Diva, senior director of sales and Cynthia Gillis, senior vice president for maritime, energy and government, discuss the company’s new direction and the future of yachting connectivity.



“We were 20 different companies and 102 entities, and we wanted to act as one,” begins Gillis. “And so Anuvu is a new, streamlined company that will better serve our clients.” The focus on one message under one brand comes with the hope that Anuvu will achieve a direct dialogue with its clients and the wider industry. “It makes us one cohesive unit,” adds Diva.



The importance of fast, safe and reliable communication technology in the yachting world cannot be underestimated. Owner expectations are at an all-time high and Anuvu believes it is at the forefront of connectivity technology, which is not without its challenges. “We’re at an evolution stage as new satellites are operating, but we are running out of capacity,” explains Gillis. The demands of the modern yachting client means that owners and charter clients expect the same level of high-speed internet on board that they do ashore. Historically this has been difficult to achieve and thanks to the continual advancements in mobile technology, it isn’t getting any easier. “Apps are becoming more bandwidth intensive, so yachts have to have better connectivity in order to use the same technology as they do at home,” says Diva.



When it comes to Anuvu specifically, the company operates with various different hardware. “We are technology agnostic. We can deliver traditional GEO and MEO satellites and we are preparing for the LEO satellites,” explains Gillis. “LEOs are lower to the earth and reduce the latency of the satellite – the time it takes for the connection to go to the satellite and back down, which makes for faster connectivity.” The Anuvu team are also exploring and testing flat panel antennas that are both technologically advanced and more aesthetically pleasing for yachts.



One of the unique sales propositions of Anuvu is its network resource management system. “You have three different layers of satellites, and you also have 3G, 4G, 5G when you’re near to the shore. We have a system that picks out the best routes for the traffic based on what the client wants to do. For example, we can prioritize the owner’s communications and other traffic can be sent overnight if there is no rush,” explains Gillis. With this technology, Anuvu can essentially ‘triage’ the communication emitting from the yacht to ensure the important information is delivered first. The brand is also committed to forward-thinking approaches to cyber security, content and television, and efficient management of bandwidth use.



In celebration of the brand’s new direction, Anuvu is promoting its ‘Double your bandwidth’ option for those looking to experience Anuvu’s services. For the first two months, clients will have access to twice the bandwidth at no extra cost.



For further information, contact the Anuvu team at yachts@anuvu.com

