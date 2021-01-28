This year marked the 20th anniversary of the specialist marine electronic technology applicators, TEAM Italia. With three sites and two showrooms located in Italy, and a network of carefully selected associated international partners, TEAM Italia truly provides a bridge between innovation technology and the sea.

With its i-Bridge® to its i-Chart® products, TEAM Italia has developed a specific solution for integrating multiple essential on-board systems that is quick, user-friendly and assures the industry of increased safety levels at sea.

“We are certainly focused on the megayacht market,” begins Massimo Minnella, co-founder and CEO. “Specifically, we work with yachts ranging from 30m to 100m, but we also have some special projects for slightly smaller boats, where a unique level of technology and innovation is required,” he continues, illustrating their flexibility to support the superyacht market.

Thus far, TEAM Italia has delivered over 500 projects with 320 integrated bridge solutions to superyachts sailing around the world, and continues to work on many new projects – a testament to the quality of this long-serving Italian company. “When we say ‘integrated bridge’, we do not just mean display integration. Our I-Bridge solutions not only encompass the electronic engineering for the full control of the system through a touch panel, but also the ergonomic engineering in order to have a high level of usability and an aesthetic result,” emphasises Daniele Ceccanti, CTO of the company.

TEAM Italia indeed prides itself on providing solutions that meet the requirements for both the style of the vessel as well as the ergonomic engineering. “We have to consider the owner and we have to consider the captain, and meet the requests of both,” Minnella explains.

Last year, TEAM Italia revealed an exciting collaboration which is currently underway with MTU Power Systems, the business unit of Rolls-Royce. The combination of all the I-Bridge® TEAM Italia features and of Onyx Marine Automation monitoring with the features developed in cooperation with MTU merge perfectly into the ‘MTU SmartBridge’.

“[The MTU SmartBridge] marks a new generation of integrated bridges that include a high level of integration with the propulsion system,” concludes Minnella. They will in fact integrate the propulsion system, automation, navigation, communication and digital functions, and the modular concept underlying this new solution can be customised according to the owners’ requests.

The new solutions will therefore have one development platform which will implement the TEAM Italia I-Bridge® with the Onyx monitoring of all on-board systems and, additionally, of the propulsion system, up to managing the data in the cloud. This design is intended to make it easier for users to deal with all vessel management activities, including the ‘Analytics’ activities – essential for the R&D and engineering departments of shipyards.

TEAM Italia’s latest bridge projects can be found on Benetti’s 70m FB273 and 107m M/Y IJE, Sanlorenzo’s 64m M/Y Attila and 44Alloy, the Pershing 140, the 50m Riva M/Y Race and, most recently, the Codecasa C123, which was launched earlier this summer.

Profile links

Azimut Benetti

Pershing SpA (Ferretti Group)

Riva S.p.A

Codecasa

Sanlorenzo

TEAM Italia srl

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.