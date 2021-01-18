Vessels worldwide are now facing compliance with the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) cyber security requirements. In response, the International Maritime Security Associates (IMSA) has developed a suite of cyber security tools and services for the maritime industry. The company has recently launched the capability to conduct basic shipboard network vulnerability assessments without sending personnel on board.

“This capability is necessary in today’s current COVID environment,” comments Corey Ranslem, CEO of IMSA. “We know it isn’t always easy, practical or cost effective to send people on board a vessel to conduct a cyber security assessment, so we’ve developed this amazing remote assessment tool. Through this tool, our cyber specialists can conduct a remote assessment at about half the cost of sending personnel on board. This tool helps our global clients with IMO 2021 cyber security compliance along with protecting passengers and crew.”

This tool is part of a larger suite of cyber security tools IMSA has developed to support vessels and maritime facilities with expanding their cyber security defences. Some of these cyber security tools are part of the ARMS software platform. Through ARMS, IMSA can monitor a vessel’s critical systems and networks remotely in real-time through its SOC (Security Operations Centre). This capability protects vessels from real-time threats to IT, OT, and other critical network systems.

“IMSA is continually enhancing the levels of protection we provide our clients,” adds Ranslem. “Through ARMS and our 24/7 operations centre, we provide a variety of client-focused services to ensure the safety of your voyage and critical systems.”

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.