Messe Düsseldorf has announced its decision to cancel boot Düsseldorf for 2021, which had been rescheduled to new dates in April, due to the ongoing pandemic and the associated worldwide lockdown measures. The next edition, as scheduled in the trade fair calendar, will open its doors from 22 to 30 January, 2022.

Wolfram N. Diener, CEO of Messe Düsseldorf, explains that an implementation of the planned date in April is no longer guaranteed under the current circumstances; “The continuing high level of infection and the fact that the end of the lockdown is not foreseeable for the time being make a resumption of trade fair operations at the end of April appear increasingly unrealistic.

“We have reassessed the situation with our partners and jointly decided to cancel boot 2021 early. Our priority is the health and planning security of our exhibitors, visitors and service providers. All activities will now be focused on the successful staging of boot 2022.”

The aim, Diener adds, is to return to the concept of boot Düsseldorf both as an event for all watersports enthusiasts and as a business and networking platform for the international trade audience. For 2022, work is also underway on a hybrid trade fair experience that will, among other things, enable digital participation in seminars and events at boot Düsseldorf. The 2022 edition will start with the registration portal for interested companies in May this year.

This announcement marks the first official show casualty of COVID-19 in 2021, but it almost certainly won’t be the last. As the pandemic maintains its hold over Europe, a normal spring show season for the yachting industry seems increasingly unlikely, even in the event of a successful vaccine rollout over the next few months.

