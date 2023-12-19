Max Verstappen spotted at Codecasa The F1 world champion has his eyes on a new way to travel in style…

Having stated his passion for yachts, Max Verstappen, known as the Flying Dutchman and the current Formula 1 world champion, shared his thoughts when asked if he could see himself in the F1 circus at the age of 40. “Yes, but possibly on a yacht watching the race. I would say not in the car, but never say never. I think I will be on a boat, though, having a drink.”

After winning the world championships in 2021, 2022 and 2023, and at only 26, he visited Viareggio, the beating heart of world yachting and the so-called Fifth Avenue of yachting, along with his fiancée and a group of friends, to tour the Codecasa shipyard.

Reporting this visit to Tuscany, the daily La Nazione stated that the F1 driver’s arrival at Darsena was allegedly linked to an interest in purchasing a yacht.

Recently, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari’s Monegasque driver, also became the owner of a new Rebel Riva 66, named Sedici (Sixteen), referring to his car number. Born and raised in the Principality of Monaco, Leclerc learned to swim in pools near the road circuit and the Monaco Yacht Show. He has stated several times that he cannot stay away from the sea for too long. In August 2020, he had already purchased a 48 Dolceriva, named Monza, to commemorate his success in September 2019.

The choice of Riva is not accidental; beyond its prestige, the Sarnico yard has held a partnership with Ferrari for two years, with its logo present on the cars and helmets of the two drivers. This is the same preference as that of driver Carlos Sainz, who is the owner of a Riva Aquarama.

Fernando Alonso opted for the 60 Sunreef Power Eco, an 18-metre catamaran produced by the Polish shipyard Sunreef Yachts. This boat is equipped with solar panels covering a surface area of 68.6m² and features state-of-the-art electric motors powered by a dedicated ultra-light battery bank, ensuring silent and vibration-free sailing.

It isn’t unusual for these top-flight drivers to invest in alternative forms of luxury transport. The British Formula 1 driver David Coulthard, a 13-time champion, has owned a 45ft yacht. Jenson Button has a permanent spot for his 72ft yacht in Monaco, and the racing legend Eddie Irvine boasts ownership of his very own superyacht. Lewis Hamilton, too, has recently taken possession of a 90ft Sunseeker.

