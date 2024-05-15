What do you think of Central America?
We want to hear from you: What are your thoughts on marina developments in Central America?
As the superyacht industry continues to expand, new cruising destinations are emerging, with Central America becoming an increasingly popular destination for many. Stakeholders in the region are pioneering intriguing developments in this exciting new frontier.
However, we want to hear from you: What are your sentiments on marina developments in Central America? Are there any amenities or services that are needed or missing from marinas in this region? How can the area be better supported? And what is most important for you and your clients?
As we explore the growth of yachting infrastructure within Central America, we invite Captains, Senior Crew, Charter Brokers, Yacht Agents, Yacht Managers, Owners,and Owners’ Representatives in our community to participate in a Superyacht Agency survey. This survey aims to gather valuable feedback on marinas and cruising experiences within the region.
Your insights are crucial in identifying what truly matters when it comes to enhancing yachting developments. This feedback will enable us to better support the superyacht industry in this vibrant part of the world.
Please click HERE to complete our short survey.
