REG publishes revised Yacht Code

The Red Ensign Group (REG) has announced a significant revision to its hallmark Yacht Code, a comprehensive framework that has helped set the benchmark for yacht safety and design standards since 1997. Originally developed by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, the REG Yacht Code has been instrumental in guiding the design, construction, and operation of large yachts.

According to REG, the latest iteration of the Code has been two years in the making, developed in close collaboration with the REG Yacht Code Industry Working Group. This consortium, including shipyards, designers, management companies, and regulatory authorities, has played a critical role in ensuring the revised Code meets the industry's broad spectrum of needs.

Central to the new revision is the incorporation of recent regulatory amendments by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the adaptation to contemporary trends and innovations in yacht design.

Despite the Code's publication, it will not be enforceable until July 2024. REG has stressed that a notable aspect of the revised Code is its clarity and consistency, with previous versions leaving some areas open to interpretation. The latest revision aims to rectify this, ensuring a uniform application across the industry.

A spokesperson for the Red Ensign Group emphasised the dual focus of the Code: “The REG Yacht Code is the international standard for the design, construction and operation of these vessels. We will never compromise on safety and crew welfare and maintain the highest maritime regulatory standards. However, we do recognise that it’s important to support innovation and technological developments in a rapidly changing industry.”

