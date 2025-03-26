Understanding the future of our industry A message from the Chairman about the value and importance of intelligence, strategy and analysis…

Over the past few months, I’ve found time to reflect and think about our industry and how our group fits the superyacht sector and where we add the most value.

Ever since we agreed to let the Amsterdam RAI and METSTRADE take over The Superyacht Forum, realising that we were not in the game of competing to be the biggest and not wanting to create daily PR news content or host lots of duplicative conferences or awards, I’ve used my time to focus on what we’re good at and not try to do what everyone else does.

We’re an expert, experienced and focused team of journalists, analysts and strategists, with a portfolio of two respected media channels, SuperyachtNews.com and The Superyacht Report. In essence, this is what we’re good at: journalism, opinions and real intelligence.

Ever since we announced our open-source strategy and allowed everyone to read and consume our content, we’ve seen some interesting numbers, with several thousand industry leaders and influencers happy to have barrier-free access to what we do. We don’t fly around the world to every yacht show giving out magazines or newspapers or do lots of promo-video or smiley reels, we like to stay under the radar and be in the places where it matters, engaging with the people that matter. We don’t bombard you with daily repetitive and duplicative news feeds, we focus on unique stories and share a good sample of our work every week, because the people that matter are time poor.

However, there’s another dimension to the Group that is more discreet, stealthier and definitely not open source, but typically locked under NDAs and consultancy agreements. And I suppose it’s where I spend most of my time now, although I do like the fact that I have more time to be a journalist than ever before.

I’m referring to our consultancy side of the business, The Superyacht Agency, and this is where I think we ‘re truly unique and able to do our best work.

In addition to working with some very exciting projects in Saudi Arabia as superyacht consultants for the past three years, we’ve also been involved in feasibility, forecasting, analysis and strategy projects. Our reach is worldwide – from the Maldives, Anguilla, Puerto Rico, Panama, Dubai, Hong Kong, Bermuda, Marseille, Venice, Gibraltar, Genoa and Mallorca to Mexico, with additional regions of the world currently in discussion on new projects, where infrastructure, migration or economic impact related to superyachts is high on their agenda.

We’ve worked as consultants with the majority of the major shipyards, key subcontractors, investors, regional governments and even yacht owners as well as some of the leading brokers. This includes strategic projects related to new markets, diversification, acquisition targets, due diligence, brand perception and strategic plans for the future. However, this isn’t just a matter of selling them a piece of data or research, we become their strategic agency to help the client understand where they are and where they want to be. Our team supports the client with strategic advice and a holistic go-to market model.

Having been in the market for more than 35 years watching the market evolve and grow while keeping track of the fleet and looking at what is happening across the shipyards, marinas and brokerage houses, we are playing a more detailed role in understanding the future of our industry. We leverage our network of experts and connections to sense and check the market. We ask the business leaders and owner advisers what’s really going on and we generate unique insights and opinions to ensure we are helping our consultancy clients find a clearer picture of the market.

When we look at some of the data and reports hitting the market, we can immediately see where our difference lies and where our strengths fit. We feel there’s no point in just looking at order books, transactions or deliveries, you have to dig a little deeper and ask more questions of what’s really happening. It’s nice for the industry to read that everything is wonderful and the market is booming and order books are full, but this is surface-level intelligence. We really scratch beneath the surface and interrogate the people who matter to generate a more in-depth analysis of what is happening across the market.

In the coming weeks we will launch our Superyacht CEO Report – what can be best described as a barometer of the attitude and confidence of the key leaders in our market, a good example of how we analyse and interrogate the market. For more information about exactly how we pose the right questions to provide the unique insights our clients rely on us for, download our Intelligence and Strategy Agency booklets.

Whether you’re an investor, a yacht owner, a CEO, an entrepreneur or a government department that needs to know what’s happening, what people are thinking or want a different but accurate perspective on our unique industry, reach out and find out more, as this is what we love doing. We love analysis, we love intelligence and – referring to the campaign we created back in 2004, over 20 years ago – We Love Superyachts.

