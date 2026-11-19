The geography of reﬁt The Med leads, while Northern Europe is on the rise. Jan Pieter Braam and Ilaria Bernardi report on where yachts are heading for refit…

As owners’ reps and project managers, our jobs largely revolve around planning. A primary decision to make in planning a reﬁt project, before narrowing down to the speciﬁc shipyard, is where the yacht should go into the sheds.

In Europe, the Mediterranean is still by far the most common choice. From Gibraltar to Antalya, the coast accounted for over 60 per cent of all yard visits in 2025. Functioning as one of the most popular cruising grounds for yachts during summer and oﬀering an extensive network of specialised shipyards and service partners, the Med stands strong as the most popular reﬁt destination in the world.

Southern Europe is followed by Florida with less than half the visits, close to 30 per cent of all traﬃc globally. However, a (in reﬁt terms) smaller brother on the continent is catching up.

While Northern Europe is of course known for its large new-build projects, at 2.3 per cent it still represents only a tiny proportion of the reﬁt market. Yet another ﬁgure oﬀers a diﬀerent perspective. The average yacht visiting a Northern European shipyard measured 66.5 metres. In the Med, varying between West and East, that number was between 44.5 and 49 metres. These ﬁgures are worth considering together. They do not necessarily suggest that one region is performing better than the other, but that diﬀerent regions attract diﬀerent proﬁles of yachts and work.

As JPMarine, with a presence in both The Netherlands and Italy, from our respective positions, we see how these regional diﬀerences inﬂuence the choices available to owners and their teams.

Particularly during extended reﬁts, the availability of suitable accommodation and local amenities

for crew can make a considerable diﬀerence.

Diﬀerent regions, diﬀerent strengths

Northern Europe has developed a substantial concentration of technical expertise around the construction of large, complex yachts. The Netherlands and Germany, in particular, have established networks of shipyards, architects, engineering companies, equipment manufacturers and specialist subcontractors.

Much of this expertise has developed through new-build projects, but it is equally relevant when an existing yacht requires extensive structural modiﬁcations, systems integration or technically demanding work. For an owner considering a signiﬁcant conversion or a major engineering upgrade, access to this knowledge can be an important consideration.

The Mediterranean oﬀers a diﬀerent set of advantages. Its reﬁt infrastructure has developed around one of the world's principal cruising regions, with an extensive network of shipyards, service facilities, contractors and suppliers supporting yachts throughout their operational lives.

Yachts can access established facilities alongside specialist subcontractors covering everything from mechanical engineering and electrical systems to interiors, painting and deck equipment. The concentration of operational yachts also supports an extensive service infrastructure, with companies accustomed to responding to the practical requirements of vessels working to demanding seasonal schedules.

There is, of course, considerable overlap. Northern European yards take on maintenance and smaller reﬁts, just as Mediterranean facilities regularly execute complex technical projects and conversions. We would be cautious about associating particular types of work exclusively with one region.

What inﬂuences the choice of a reﬁt location?

Beyond the regional diﬀerences, choosing the right reﬁt destination involves a broader set of considerations. From an owner’s representative’s perspective, the decision should be based on the individual details of the project brief, rather than geography alone.

Project scope. A yacht entering the yard for a routine check-up presents a very diﬀerent proposition from one under-going a major upgrade, structural mod or complete interior overhaul. While proximity to the yacht’s cruising programme may be decisive for smaller works, more complex projects can justify travelling much further.

Yard capacity, contractors schedules, equipment lead times and the yacht’s cruising programme

must align for a realistic project timeline.

Yard capacity and capability. Having suﬃcient space to accommodate a yacht does not necessarily mean a yard is best equipped to undertake the work. Technical expertise, equipment, engineering capabilities and previous experience are equally important.

Specialist suppliers and subcontractors. The yard is only one part of a reﬁt. Access to experienced subcontractors, OEMs, and service partners is critical, particularly when multiple disciplines need to work together within a limited timeframe.

Existing relationships. Owners, captains and management teams often have established relationships with particular yards and suppliers. Previous experience, familiarity with the yacht and mutual trust are important pillars.

Transit and logistics. Moving a yacht to a reﬁt destination involves fuel, crew time, transport arrangements and operational costs.

Availability and scheduling. An available berth does not mean that all of the required resources are available. Yard capacity, contractors schedules, equipment lead times and the yacht’s cruising programme must align for a realistic project timeline.

Crew welfare and local environment. Particularly during extended reﬁts, the availability of suitable accommodation and local amenities for crew can make a considerable diﬀerence. The captain and crew also bring valuable operational knowledge to the project, making their involvement and working conditions important considerations.

Ultimately, these factors are interconnected and their importance changes from one project to another. Our role as owner’s representatives is to assess these considerations collectively, identifying the combination of location, facilities, people and commercial arrangements best suited to the owner’s objectives.

This article first appeared in The Superyacht Report: Refit Focus. With our open-source policy, it is available to all by following this link, so read and download the latest issue and any of our previous issues in our library.

NEW: Sign up for SuperyachtNews week ! Get the latest weekly news, in-depth reports, intelligence, and strategic insights, delivered directly from The Superyacht Group's editors and market analysts. Stay at the forefront of the superyacht industry with SuperyachtNewsweek Sign up

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.