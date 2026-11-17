Keeping a good sole stew – and why it matters Amy Moorcroft on a role that quietly holds a lot of smaller yachts together, and its importance to owners, managers, captains and guests alike…

Good systems, like a well-stocked linen locker, help a sole stew run the interior single-handed. Photo: Amy Moorcroft.

When The Superyacht Group and I first discussed this article, we had a chat about the job title Sole Stewardess. The question came back: what about Sole Stewards? It’s a very good point. Stews come as both ‘esses’ and ‘ards’, so for the purpose of this article I’m referring to them as stews. And a good sole stew is worth their weight in gold and well worth keeping. Here’s the why and the how!

Holding on to good crew gives any yacht continuity, from the maintenance to the way guests are looked after. When the entire interior rests in one pair of hands, keeping those hands matters even more, because when a good sole stew stays season after season, everyone on board feels it. The sole stew knows the interior and how it functions, making the turnarounds look easy, juggling the laundry with cocktail making, knowing what the owner wants and when to restock the toiletries at the same time as remembering that the engineer needs new overalls. Managing all of that at once is a master skill.

Their discipline and organisational skills are second to none, and with no other interior team member to lean on, they rely on their own self-motivation and develop an incredible self-reliance. A seasoned sole stew has efficient systems, keeping inventory records digitally, on paper and, quite often, in their head. Their knowledge of every interior quirk and how to deal with it has been learnt and understood.

A great sole stew knows how to create a suitable ambience for both guests and crew. They understand the dynamics of a smaller crew, where working relationships can be particularly close, and where strong bonds can form that may last a lifetime.

Having a sole stew like this on board is an absolute asset to the yacht and its owners, but with all this skill comes a physical and mental load which is exceptionally high.

Their guest service skills become highly tuned to each individual guest, picking up on every nuance and gesture. They know the owners personally and exactly when and how they want their coffee, and their preferred wine, however individual their tastes. The sole stew will deal with every request, sometimes before being asked.

Returning guests are happy to reunite with familiar crew, and the owner’s family like to see the friendly face of their stew, knowing they are in good hands during their time on board.

They develop a sense of intuition for the yacht, the guests and the crew that can take months and seasons to build. Things run smoothly, and if there is an issue or something unexpected happens, a sole stew who has complete familiarity with the interior knows how to find it and fix it quickly and calmly.

Having a sole stew like this on board is an absolute asset to the yacht and its owners, but with all this skill comes a physical and mental load which is exceptionally high. We want to keep them, and the right support at the right moment makes all the difference.



A sole stew on deck between guest trips. Photo: Amy Moorcroft.

Help can be as simple as ensuring that any heavy lifting is done with or by the deckhand or engineer. When possible, the captain can arrange assistance for certain duties, such as exterior window cleaning or busy set-up times. Lightening the load, and knowing that support is there when needed, can be a huge bonus to the sole stew. Reliable crew members who willingly step in at busy times are invaluable. On one of my previous yachts the engineer was happy to do the evening turndowns whilst I served the hectic dinners. I would always check what he had done, but only for my own peace of mind.

Rest breaks for all crew are essential, but with several guests and crew on board, there is always something to be done for the sole stew, from laundry to service. It’s therefore important to encourage them to take one whenever possible. A short break of 10 minutes, a cup of tea or coffee, a sit down, a mental pause can help them recharge, even when it may seem like an intensely busy time.

As sole stew, they are not only the crew member doing the interior work but also the head of department managing it. A competitive salary should reflect the responsibility of running it single-handedly.

When the opportunity for a day off comes along, off they go, away from the yacht, the work and the place they also call home. Just one proper day off is a chance for your sole stew to reset, whether it’s a new port or marina, a new city to explore or a day at the spa. Let them take it, guilt free, because the benefits will be felt when they return.

As sole stew, they are not only the crew member doing the interior work but also the head of department managing it. A competitive salary should reflect the responsibility of running it single-handedly.

Investing in crew can be a big decision for the yacht’s budget, but if that crew member is a keeper, then it’s money well spent. Setting aside funds for training, apps or modern tools that make light work of interior tasks can be a welcome boost and helps them focus on giving their guests the best experience on board.

The author at Pig Beach in the Exumas, Bahamas, on the day described below. Photo courtesy of Amy Moorcroft.

Being appreciated and recognised by the owners can mean so much, a moment of feeling seen in a job that rarely leaves time for such indulgences. I remember being in the Bahamas when the owner was planning a family trip to Pig Beach in the Exumas and asked if I had ever been. It was a first for me and he insisted I come along. I was split between the hundred things I could get done while the guests were off the boat and an owner who really wanted me to join them. I went and it was a truly memorable day. It was simply his way of saying thank you, come on, come with us.

With luck, you have your great sole stew: reliable and fully capable. They need little from you in the way of supervision or guidance, and together you’ve found a rhythm that works for you, the yacht and the guests. They are now an integral part of the yacht’s backbone, with an impact on everything from guest enjoyment and owner satisfaction to safety on board. They care about their work and the standards they set, and they know how to work within the yacht’s finances and budgets, which brings long-term benefits of its own. From laundry to hospitality and everything in between, they are your great sole stew.

Crew come and go for many reasons, from a change of scene to personal growth, but when you have good crew, it’s in everyone’s interest to keep them. Backing them up when support is needed, respecting the job as a whole, recognising the person who takes pride in their role and investing in them gives them a real sense of value and worth. It also saves money on rehiring and time spent training someone new, and keeps your interior shipshape!

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