Pendennis announces passing of Henk Wiekens Joint founder and Managing Director of Pendennis Shipyard, Henk Wiekens died on 19th October…

Pendennis Shipyard has released the following statement following this tragic news:

"We are sad to announce the death of Henk Wiekens, joint founder and Managing Director of Pendennis Shipyard, who passed away earlier today. Words cannot express what a hole this leaves in the Pendennis family.

Henk has been instrumental in the growth and development of Pendennis and has inspired generations of talent from all areas of the marine industry.

Henk was so proud and felt privileged to have worked with so many wonderful people over the years and his love for life, energy and endless enthusiasm will be missed by many across the world and of course by the whole team at Pendennis. Our thoughts are with his much-loved family."

