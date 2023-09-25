WRF set to release eco guidelines for on-board practices A comprehensive set of eco guidelines, from and by crew, to guide in daily operations towards ‘eco-friendlier’ on-board practices…

A comprehensive package of crew best practices is being previewed by the Water Revolution Foundation (WRF) at the Monaco Yacht Show to garner support from yacht management companies leading up to the anticipated launch of the guidelines in October.

Initiated together with MB92 Group and created by Danella Hopkins (formerly of S/Y Black Pearl), this package has been developed to enhance environmental sustainability on board yachts and encourage crews to adopt more eco-friendly practices into their daily routines. Many industry experts and yacht crew members have contributed to address the unique challenges faced on board in each department, ensuring a holistic overview. The guidelines will be offered as a free and open-source tool to support Water Revolution Foundation’s mission of fostering a more sustainable yachting community.

Robert van Tol, Executive Director of Water Revolution Foundation, says: “We understand that environmental sustainability can be challenging to implement on board and there is no one-size-fits-all approach. By working together with crew we can serve as a platform to share best practices, and as such inspire and facilitate this powerful group to minimise their yacht’s footprint where they can.”

Reducing emissions on board

Crews play a crucial role in maintaining the eco-friendly practices that reduce the environmental footprint of superyachts. “The work on the energy transition of superyachts has started. This transition will take time, with differentiated technical and technological solutions depending on the type of vessels and their usage profile. Nevertheless, there are immediate actions that crew can take on board to introduce more sustainable practices, which can significantly reduce emissions (by up to 30%), whether by optimising temperature settings, making slight adjustments to cruising speeds or employing effective resource management,” says MB92.

Overview of guidelines

The guidelines are composed of 24 sections, distinguished between ‘Onboarding Guidelines,’ ‘General Guidelines’ and ‘Departmental Guidelines.’ While the onboarding guidelines mainly focus on instilling the crew with an environmental mindset and promoting a commitment to eco-friendly operations, the general guidelines outline the basic principles and standards that apply to all crew members in their day-to-day tasks. The departmental guidelines were created to address the specific needs and practices of each department, taking into account their individual responsibilities. “I know first-hand the challenges that can come with operating in a more sustainable manner, and I hope these guidelines will not only support crew to be more eco-responsible on board, but also serve as a reminder that even small actions play a significant role in contributing to the bigger picture,” says Danella, writer and curator of the guidelines.

Implementing the guidelines on board

Enforcing the guidelines on board requires a coordinated effort. While the captain and heads of departments play pivotal roles in supporting and encouraging sustainable actions throughout the crew, designating a dedicated crew member to drive the on-board sustainability initiatives is crucial to ensure their implementation. As such, the job description for an Eco-Sustainability Ambassador (ESA) has been included within the guidelines to support any crew members with overseeing key action points and championing sustainability practices on the yacht. Collaborating with Heads of Departments (HODs), the ESA customises guidelines, engages the crew, monitors progress and reports achievements. This dedicated role will help to alleviate the HODs’ workload and streamline processes.

Support for crew members on board has also emerged from other influential industry players. Luxury Hospitality Management (LH) supports this initiative and aims to help crew implement these guidelines. Peter Vogel, Founder of LH, says: “We wholeheartedly endorse this initiative and understand that instigating behavioural change and reshaping mindset on board can be challenging. Drawing upon our coaching and training expertise, we are committed to contributing our resources to help facilitate an era where crew eco-consciousness is at the forefront across all departments.”



This initiative aims to cultivate a stronger environmental ethos within yacht crews and become an integral part of their collective identity.

Support needed from yacht management companies

“This project will equip crew with a comprehensive body of knowledge as well as readily accessible practical tools, representing an essential step towards a more sustainable and responsible future for superyacht operations,” shares MB92.

The support of yacht management companies is crucial to ensure widespread adoption of the guidelines and enable a united, coordinated action – setting a minimum standard across the industry. Companies who get involved will be positioned as a leader, contributing to sector-wide change and guiding the way forward for a sustainable yachting future.

