Women Making Waves

“It’s a man’s world” no longer and out on the water more and more women are taking the helm and enjoying all the freedom and empowerment that boating has to offer.

In the last eighteen months leisure boat sales have skyrocketed with so many people looking to our beautiful backyard for holidays, adventure, and the chance to reconnect with family, friends and nature.

Coral Sea Marina is proud to welcome a diverse group of women to our docks: whether you’ve been boating for years or you’re a brand-new boat owner, whether you live on your boat or just enjoy weekend getaways, whether you love twilight racing or twilight cruising, Coral Sea Marina Resort is excited to support women in boating.

As part of the Coral Sea Academy, a series of innovative events designed to engage people with the marine environment and encourage better boating practices, Coral Sea Marina will be hosting a “Women in Boating” networking event, at The Lookout Lounge on Saturday 25th September, from 3pm – 5.30pm.



All women are welcome to this free event, whether a boat owner or not, and can expect an afternoon of relaxation with some light nibbles and welcome beverages, being inspired by the stories of women in the boating industry and enjoying informal networking with other like-minded women.

The afternoon event will provide women with a chance to learn of opportunities for support, friendship and advice through groups such as Women Who Sail, be encouraged to join the boating community through podcaster Nicky Voux, the Boat Princess, and be inspired by the incredible sailing stories of Wendy Tuck, the first female skipper to win a round-the-world yacht race boasting over 170,000 nautical miles in her log-book:

“I am really looking forward to meeting everyone at the “Women in Boating” event”, says Wendy. “I hope I can offer some insights and any advice to all those new to boating or looking to further their careers.”

In addition, we are excited to welcome the region’s very own Whitsunday Sailing Club Commodore, Heather Sutton, who will be explaining how the world of sailing has shaped her life and posing the question, “Where in the world would I be without sailing?”



Coral Sea Marina’s CEO, Kate Purdie says, “When I was first appointed to my role at Coral Sea Marina several people expressed surprise – not because I come from a different country and a different industry, but because I am a woman. While boating has traditionally been a male dominated activity, I am pleased to say I have seen that changing even in my short time in the industry, with capable women working as dockhands right through to owning superyachts.

Here at Coral Sea Marina, we believe everyone with a passion for boating should have the opportunity to become capable and confident on the water, and through the Coral Sea Academy we hope to play a role in inspiring women of all ages to do just that. We are grateful to these leading women in boating for dedicating their time to support our efforts.”

Uniting women in their love of the ocean, the Coral Sea Academy looks forward to welcoming guests, locals and visitors to the region to this upcoming free event, connecting women on the water.

To register for this event, please email marketing@csmr.com.au

