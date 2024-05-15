With great power comes great opportunity Caterpillar’s industry-redefining platforms and proven collaborations continue to lead the way in next-generation superyacht engine systems…

Caterpillar Marine pioneers superyacht power-generation technology, by continually expanding its product portfolio to meet the discerning needs of the superyacht industry. The industry demands innovation, reliability and the ability to operate more sustainably in a lower-carbon future. The next generation of the Cat® C32B engine marks a significant milestone in this journey, offering an evolution of the trusted C32B platform in a full system solution environment including gensets, control units and Cat concierge service.

This engine is not merely an upgrade, it’s a piece of next-generation tech designed specifically with the yacht industry in mind, embodying power and innovation.

The C32B is a testament to Caterpillar’s engineering excellence, offering one of the most powerful 12-cylinder configurations available. Its design harmonises compactness and high-power density, making it perfectly suited for the superyacht sector. This engine ensures that vessels can cruise effortlessly in emissions-controlled areas, thanks to its compliance with stringent environmental standards including U.S. EPA Tier 3 recreational, IMO II, RCD II and others. For vessels aiming to meet IMO III standards, Caterpillar provides a SCR system.

Integration with vessel control systems is seamless, thanks to the Cat MPC100 and MPC300 Propulsion Control System, which oﬀers unique capability to adapt to powertrain configuration. These systems enhance reliability through innovative redundancy solutions.

Caterpillar’s approach to marine engine technology anticipates not only the current needs but also the future of the superyacht industry. The company’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its goals for 2030, focusing on climate, the environment and safety. Caterpillar pioneers the use of lower-carbon intensity fuels and explores hybrid and electric drive systems, microgrids, batteries and hydrogen fuel cells. This diverse strategy acknowledges that the path to a reduced-carbon future is multifaceted, especially in an industry as complex as marine engineering.

“Today’s energy transition represents a significant opportunity to support customers with solutions that advance more sustainable operations,” says Brad Johnson, Caterpillar Marine Vice President. “For the past decade, Caterpillar has worked with customers to reduce GHG emissions through biodiesels such as FAME and renewable diesels like HVO, and we are taking the next step to continue offering solutions for further emissions reductions.”

Methanol, as a potential fuel of the future, represents a significant stride towards lower lifecycle GHG emissions in the marine sector. Caterpillar’s proactive work in this area, particularly with the adaptation of the Cat 3500E series marine engines for dual-fuel methanol combustion, exemplifies the innovative spirit that drives the company forward. This effort aligns with Caterpillar's commitment to supporting customers in their sustainability journey of supporting customers in their sustainability journey, leveraging a decade of experience with biodiesels and renewable diesels.

Caterpillar’s working relationship with Energy Power Systems Australia (EPSA) exemplifies its strategic global relationships that bolster its presence in the superyacht market. EPSA, as a Cat dealer, extends Caterpillar’s reach across Australia, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, providing great support for Caterpillar’s marine engine technology.

This relationship ensures that Caterpillar’s innovative solutions are accessible, enhancing the sustainability and efficiency of maritime operations in these regions. EPSA’s commitment to excellence and customer service mirrors Caterpillar’s ethos, creating a robust network that supports the luxury-yacht sector with cutting-edge technology and reliable service.

Echo Yachts, a custom builder of luxury superyachts also based in Australia, integrates Cat superyacht solutions into its platforms. The shipbuilder’s choice of Cat products for its flagship projects, such as M/Y Charley 2 and M/Y White Rabbit, underscores the trust and reliability that Cat engines bring to the table. Echo Yachts’ preference for Cat engines for this project is driven by their performance, reliability and compliance with environmental standards. These projects not only highlight the technical superiority of Cat engines but also their adaptability to the demands of constructing world-class superyachts.



Caterpillar Marine’s product line-up, including the C32B engine and its associated control units, stands for innovation and reliability in the superyacht industry. By offering a suite of solutions that cater to the diverse needs of this sector, from compliance with emissions regulations to the integration of alternative fuels and powertrain technologies, Caterpillar is not just a supplier, it’s a supporter in the journey towards a more sustainable and efficient future for maritime operations.

Caterpillar Marine’s advancements in engine technology, commitment to environmental stewardship and forward-looking approach to industry challenges position the company as one of the leaders in the superyacht sector.

