What do you think of Superyacht Management Software? We want to hear from the market, the operators, the users and the managers to understand what you really think…



The spectrum of on-board software, spreadsheets, systems and tools available to captains, managers, crew and owners is wide ranging, with varying levels of quality and capability. We often hear the frustrations from those who have to work with the software, so we want to hear from the market, the operators, the users and the managers to understand what you really think.

The Superyacht Agency is running a strategic research study to understand how the industry feels about the superyacht management software it uses (or doesn’t use) – to explore the good, the bad, what works, what doesn’t, what’s needed, what’s missing, and why some are choosing to build their own tools rather than buy established systems.

We’re inviting Captains, Senior Crew, Yacht Managers, Owners’ Representatives and anyone with operational experience with superyacht management software to share their candid experiences, opinions and views.

The survey takes around five minutes and all responses are confidential. Click here to take part.

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