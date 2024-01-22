Volvo Penta to power Sanlorenzo’s latest yachts The Italian shipyard is set to adopt Volvo Penta’s new propulsion system in a bid to boost fuel efficiency on board…

Sanlorenzo has partnered with Volvo Penta to integrate the engine manufacturer’s IPS Professional Platform into two upcoming yachts – the SX120 and the SX132. The new propulsion system introduces features aimed at enhancing sustainability through fuel efficiency, offering users up to a 30% reduction in fuel consumption and emissions.

“When adopting new solutions to superyachts, we must always consider the experience of owners and the captain. The IPS Professional Platform not only delivers new levels of efficiency and flexibility but also elevates the yachting experience through the fully integrated helm-to-propeller platform,” says Johan Inden, President of Volvo Penta Marine (pictured).

The novel propulsion system is poised to provide an onboard experience with increased precision and quieter operation. The compact design of the IPS Professional platform optimises valuable onboard space and reduces perceived noise by up to 50%. Additionally, the forward-facing propeller design and efficient dual power input contribute to lower vibration levels onboard.

The IPS Professional platform encompasses features tailored to support captains, including Volvo Penta Assisted Docking, Dynamic Positioning, and diagnostic information provided through a professional-level Glass Cockpit helm display.

With its versatile dual-power drive system, the solution can be installed as a twin, triple, or quad, allowing a mix of power sources to cater to the yacht’s needs. Each yacht can have between four to eight power sources, ranging from internal combustion engines (ICE) running renewable fuels to fully electric or hybrid solutions.

The new system also incorporates an “Eco Mode,” leveraging onboard sensors to automatically start and stop engines based on the captain's power needs. It also considers optimal fuel consumption and engine run-time hours to engage the engine with the least hours for a given scenario, aiming to improve efficiency and extend service and maintenance intervals.

This collaboration aligns with Sanlorenzo’s “Road to 2030” strategy. The shipyard’s first 50 Steel yacht, expected to launch later this year, is equipped with a modular Reformer Fuel Cell system capable of transforming green methanol into hydrogen and then into electricity to power on-board hotel equipment. Ultimately, the system is expected to lay the groundwork for the introduction of the first superyacht powered solely by green methanol by the end of the decade.

“The wishes of the customer have always been a fundamental part of Sanlorenzo’s philosophy,” says Massimo Perotti, Executive Chairman of Sanlorenzo. “As the marine industry moves toward decarbonisation, we continue to pursue a premier experience that adheres to our vision of a sustainable future.”

The SX120 and the SX132 are expected to launch in 2025 and 2027, respectively, marking the debut of superyachts equipped with the IPS Professional Platform.

