Guidance for non-Schengen nationals Guidance from the PYA to avoid being caught off guard by the new Schengen Entry/Exit System instituted earlier this year…

Since April this year, the new Schengen Entry/Exit System (EES) became fully operational, replacing manual passport stamps for non-Schengen nationals with a digital database. Some yachties encountered a few rough patches recently that threw some curveballs our way. Here’s a practical guideline to avoid any bad experience when working the Europe.

How does EES work for yacht crew?

Digital logging: Border entries and exits are registered electronically in a centralised EU database instead of passport stamps.



Joining a vessel: When arriving at a Schengen border, scanning your passport logs your entry. You then present your passport, at the local immigration office near your vessel to be digitally ‘stamped out’ and registered as joining the crew.



Leaving a vessel: The reverse process applies when departing the yacht to fly outside the Schengen area.

Visa and passport: Standard visa rules remain unchanged, and non-Schengen passports must stay valid for at least three months beyond your planned departure date.

Key risks

No visible proof: Only border officers, customs, and immigration can view the digital logs. Crew members carry no physical or digital paperwork showing their active legal status or remaining days.



Personal liability: The legal responsibility to track and comply with the day allowance falls entirely on the individual crew member, who cannot easily prove their compliance to a captain or management company.



Overstay penalties: Exceeding your allowed days can lead to re-entry bans, mandatory 90-day waiting periods outside the EU, or immigration ban requiring the captain to sail the vessel to a non-Schengen port for disembarkation.

Please anticipate potential system processing delays.

Tips

Because the system is fully digital and lacks physical stamps or a public access portal, non-Schengen yacht crew should proactively retain physical and digital backups to document compliance.



Seaman’s book: Keep official records of signed-on and signed-off dates stamped or certified by the captain or local maritime authorities.



Boarding passes and travel tickets: Save physical or digital copies of all flights, trains, and ferry tickets used to cross into or out of the Schengen area.



Documentation: Keep hotel receipts, or written port logs as extra verification of your physical location and movements.

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Professional Yachting Association

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