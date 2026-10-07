The EU reporting rules reshaping private yacht purchases Why ownership structure and intended use must be settled before completion…

A yacht purchase begins with an ownership and operating concept: who will own the vessel, who will use it and how the purchase will be financed are decisions that shape the transaction. Europe’s new anti-money laundering regulation makes this architecture more consequential. Certain private purchases will become reportable even when the buyer, the funds and the transaction are entirely legitimate.

Regulation (EU) 2024/1624 introduces threshold-based reporting for non-commercial acquisitions of watercraft priced at least €7.5 million. The relevant provisions generally apply from 10 July 2027. For owners, shipyards, dealers and financiers, the practical challenge is to establish responsibilities and obtain consistent information early enough to preserve a workable completion timetable.

A report does not imply suspicion

Article 74 requires persons trading in high-value goods to report qualifying non-commercial sales to the relevant financial intelligence unit. Credit and financial institutions providing services connected with the purchase or transfer of ownership must also report the relevant transactions they carry out for their customers. A dealer’s submission does not automatically discharge the bank’s separate responsibility.

No suspicion or cash payment is required for this threshold mechanism. A transfer from an established bank account may support a clear audit trail, but it does not remove the reporting trigger. Equally, the private purchaser does not become responsible for filing an Article 74 report merely because the purchase price reaches the threshold.

The distinction matters commercially. Reporting a qualifying acquisition is not an accusation against its owner nor does Article 74 itself impose an automatic standstill or require a formal financial intelligence unit (FIU) approval before completion. Its reporting deadlines are set by the FIU. Suspicion-based reporting and the rules on refraining from suspicious transactions operate through separate provisions, including Articles 69 and 71.

The EU connection must still be established. The regulation does not automatically capture every yacht sale worldwide because the vessel may later enter European waters. The relevant participants, their activities and the applicable jurisdiction require examination.

A company holding a vessel for a family’s private enjoyment cannot rely on its corporate form alone to exclude the acquisition from the reporting regime.

Company ownership does not establish commercial purpose

Corporate structures can serve legitimate financing, liability, succession and management objectives. None necessarily makes the intended use of the yacht commercial. A company holding a vessel for a family’s private enjoyment cannot rely on its corporate form alone to exclude the acquisition from the reporting regime.

Recital 20 recognises that legal entities and arrangements may administer their beneficial owners’ wealth. Article 25 requires participants subject to Article 74 to collect information establishing whether the intended use is commercial or non-commercial. Commercial registration, a particular flag or a charter agreement cannot be treated in isolation as a conclusive answer.

A credible operating concept should explain intended users, owner access, charter activity and management responsibilities. These are practical ways to substantiate the assessment, rather than a statutory checklist guaranteeing exemption. Tax and customs classifications have their own legal tests and should not be imported into the anti-money laundering (AML) analysis without examination.

Mixed use deserves particular attention. The regulation provides no universal number of charter weeks that converts an owner’s privately enjoyed yacht into an exclusively commercial acquisition. Conversely, a genuine charter business does not become private simply because its ultimate owner is wealthy. The facts must support the classification, and material changes before completion must be addressed.

The threshold is not the whole compliance framework

Article 74 uses an inclusive €7.5 million threshold. However, Annex IV describes high-value watercraft using a price exceeding that amount; the relevant definitions and dealer category refer to those goods. There is consequently an interpretation issue at exactly €7.5 million, particularly when determining whether a trader falls within the obliged-entity category. A confident promise of exemption at the boundary would be premature.

Below the special reporting threshold, customer due diligence or suspicion-based duties may still apply to an already obliged participant. Article 19 contains separate due diligence triggers, including establishing a business relationship. For the relevant high-value traders, its customer rules also include the supplier alongside the direct customer. In the resale market, prescribed enquiries can therefore concern the seller as well as the buyer.

Nor should every broker be assigned the same status simply by job title. A shipyard selling its vessels, a dealer reselling, a broker acting for another party and a legal adviser perform different functions. Their actual activities, contractual roles and applicable national rules determine their obligations. The lawyer’s involvement and professional confidentiality likewise require a functional assessment, rather than an assumption of either universal reporting or universal exemption.

The regulatory change should improve transaction discipline, without encouraging

unlimited warranties.

An overseas holding company may have its own obligation

Article 67 creates another important layer. Its specified occasional acquisition trigger concerns entities created outside the Union and the relevant foreign trust arrangements purchasing non-commercial watercraft for at least €7.5 million from traders in the identified categories. Where applicable, beneficial ownership information must be submitted to the relevant Member State’s central register before completion.

This registration is separate from the dealer’s or bank’s FIU report. It can impose a direct duty on the foreign entity or relevant trustee. Supplying an ownership diagram to a broker does not itself constitute the required statutory submission.

For a hypothetical €12 million private purchase by a non-EU holding company from an in-scope trader in a Member State after the application date, both processes may need to be accommodated. The purchaser’s structure and the reporting participants’ responsibilities must be mapped separately.

Article 67 also contains a business-relationship trigger, qualified for foreign legal entities by specified risk conditions. It is not a universal requirement for every overseas yacht company purchasing any European service. Its special retrospective provision concerning existing property addresses real estate; it should not be presented as blanket retrospective registration of all offshore-owned yachts.

Contracts must allocate achievable responsibilities

The regulatory change should improve transaction discipline, without encouraging unlimited warranties. Requiring a seller to guarantee every previous owner’s historical compliance can exceed the seller’s knowledge and control. It does not resolve who must verify the current purchaser or make the required submission.

The agreement should identify the information each party must supply, its recipients and the deadlines. Changes in beneficial ownership, payer or intended use should be addressed before completion. Where Article 67 applies, evidence of registration can be incorporated into closing conditions. An Article 74 report should not automatically be converted into a supposed regulatory approval condition.

Asset and share transactions also need separate analysis. A transfer of shares in the yacht-owning company is not automatically equivalent to every sale of the vessel. However, it should not be marketed as a guaranteed route around disclosure. Corporate due diligence and other obligations may remain relevant.

A coherent ownership structure, defensible intended use and clearly allocated information duties protect the owner’s timetable.

Preparation must follow the transaction timeline

A construction contract signed before July 2027 may involve payments, services and transfer of title afterwards. Its signing date alone is not a demonstrated universal grandfathering rule. Equally, the regulation does not simply create retrospective threshold reporting for every purchase fully completed before application.

Dividing a qualifying purchase into instalments does not ordinarily change its overall price. The reporting treatment of individual payment events remains a separate question. Boundary values, mixed use, price components and currency conversion require documented assessment where applicable instructions do not settle the position.

The future professional cash limit under Article 80, generally €10,000 subject to national rules and statutory exceptions, is distinct from yacht threshold reporting. Sanctions also require their own current assessment: due diligence or an FIU submission cannot authorise a prohibited transaction.

Implementation remains in development. AMLA’s September 2026 overview distinguishes published final reports from closed consultations; neither status alone proves a measure has become binding. FIU instructions and adopted implementing measures must be checked as preparation progresses.

My view is that transparency should now be designed into the acquisition strategy.

We already act accordingly in new yacht-build or purchase projects we guide. A coherent ownership structure, defensible intended use and clearly allocated information duties protect the owner’s timetable. These decisions belong before the contract is signed, while the project can still be organised around them.

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