U-Boat Worx launches its fastest sub yet The submersible specialist unveiled the multi-million euro Super Sub at the Monaco Yacht Show 2023…

U-Boat Worx has launched its latest submersible, the Super Sub, following its unveiling at the Monaco Yacht Show last week. Billed as the company’s fastest sub yet, the three-person vessel can reach depths of up to 300m and will be delivered to its owner by the end of the year.

“The Super Sub's speed of 10 knots is three to four knots faster than the top cruising speed of a bottlenose dolphin and seven knots faster than the average submersible,” says Roy Heijdra, Marketing Manager, U-Boat Worx. “Owners can glide behind a group of sea turtles, cruise alongside a school of sharks, dive and turn with a pod of dolphins, or swiftly navigate through the undercurrents with a powerful barracuda.”

The Super Sub features 100 kW of thrust and can ascend and descend at inclines of up to 45 degrees whilst turning to maximise underwater manoeuvrability. The company claims that the enhanced speed capability of the Super Sub makes it the world's fastest private submersible.

Whilst speed is a key factor in the vessel’s selling point, Heijdra maintains that safety is a top priority. The DNV-certified Super Sub is equipped with safety systems such as 'maximum depth protection', which prevents the pilot from descending beyond the submarine's maximum operating depth. In the event that it goes too deep, the system will automatically raise the submersible until it is back within its certified depth.

The sub also offers a Safety Buoy, which features on most U-Boat Worx submersibles. When released, it marks the submarine's position on the surface and a large drop weight can be manually released to increase buoyancy and assist in returning to the surface in case of an emergency. All U-Boat Worx submersibles are also equipped with a minimum of 96 hours of life support.

To achieve a clear view for experiencing the underwater world U-Boat uses a transparent fully acrylic pressure hull at the front of the submersible to offer panoramic unobstructed views. The Super Sub also features an auto-heading system. When activated, the submersible will automatically maintain its current heading, whether following a course or approaching an object of interest.

“Our team has poured their hearts and expertise into crafting the Super Sub,” say Heijdra. “The Super Sub represents the pinnacle of underwater luxury and performance, and we can't wait for everyone to experience the thrill of exploring the depths with this extraordinary submersible.”

The Super Sub model displayed at the Monaco Yacht Show will be delivered to its client at the end of 2023, while the next unit is scheduled for delivery in October 2024 and is currently listed for sale.

Profile links

U-Boat Worx

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.