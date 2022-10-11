Turquoise Yachts transfers TORO The Turkish shipyard announces the transfer of 79m TORO from their Kocaeli facility to their Pendik shipyard…

On the 6th of October Turquoise’s floating dock, with a 2500 ton lifting capacity, transferred 79m project TORO from their Kocaeli facility to their Pendik shipyard. Turquoise Yachts’ new build, TORO, has been moved to the Pendik yard for completion of the interior installation and outfitting as well as the topcoat paint application. The yacht's exterior and interior is designed by Harrison Eidsgaard and is planned for launch in 2023.

“We are delighted that our first collaboration with Turquoise yachts is the full custom 79m Project Toro. She features a neoclassical exterior with hints of a funnel rising from main deck to sun deck. The interior is the definition of serenity and calm, featuring a huge Neptune lunge, and many other stunning features” states Ben Harrison from Harrison Eidsgaard Design.

The Project TORO will be the largest yacht delivered after 77m GO and the negotiations and sale have been successfully completed through SuperYachtsMonaco.

The team at SuperYachtsMonaco has stated “Project Toro is the culmination of a lengthy and studious process of research to find the right design team, Harrison Eidsgaard Design, and the right shipyard, Turquoise Yachts, to execute this project while incorporating all the client’s refined parameters. Both of our partners in this endeavor have exceptional credentials in their respective fields of expertise”.

Weeks away from delivering 53m Jewels, Turquoise Yachts has in total 6 projects under construction including 87m Vento and 76m Arrow.

