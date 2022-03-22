TSG at YARE 2022 The Superyacht Group will be releasing video content over the coming days with insight into YARE 2022…

The Superyacht Group recently spent an exciting couple of days in Viareggio for the YARE 2022 networking event. We spoke to an array of captains as well as other stakeholders of the industry to gain further insight into the current state of the market. Our Chairman and Editor in Chief, Martin Redmayne, was also on hand to deliver the keynote speech and host a number of progressive panel discussions. Our theme for this leg of the TSF Live Tour was all about ‘Future forecasts and blue-sky thinking’ and expanding the usual parameters of discourse for a truly candid and open discussion about the future of the market.

Our presentation on the state of the market was a deep dive into the most important sectors and the most prominent businesses within them. Our Market Matrix showcased the unrivalled insight and data possessed by our Superyacht Intelligence team, as well as a general overview of our analysis of projected fleet growth, classification and shipyard growth, we also delved into how specific market leaders were performing during an unprecedented time in the superyacht market.

Later that day Martin Redmayne and Ken Hickling were joined onstage by Paul Miller, Thierry Voisin, Alberto Perrone, Tobias Kohl, Captain Rod Hatch for the Keynote Debate - The Expert Collaboration. Key Experts and Advisors shared exclusive and unique insights into some of the most important topics in the Captains & Managers World, insurance, energy, tax, manning, refits and sustainability, all linked to refit, service and aftersales.

On day 2 of YARE The Superyacht Group hosted a number of captains and managers workshops - which will be featured in the TSF Live video coverage. The workshops included discussions on Refit & Aftersales, Manning & Training, Insurance & Risks in Refit, Sustainability & Energy.

At the time of writing, a cloud of uncertainty has engulfed the industry due to the current crisis in Ukraine. There is little understanding of what will happen next and seafarers, suppliers, subcontractors, niche-business owners and blue-collar workers have been left unsure about their future prospects. Together with our market intelligence and industry-leading journalism, we aim to clear the air and provide stakeholders with much-needed information and commentary.

