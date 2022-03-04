The Superyacht Forum Live – Captains Edition Only 12 days to go until The Superyacht Forum Live – Captains Edition takes place during YARE 2022…

The Superyacht Forum Live – Captains Edition is returning to Viareggio as part of The Tuscan Leg of the Superyacht Forum Live 2022. The Tuscan leg of the tour will take us to Viareggio and through Western Italy, with The Superyacht Group team and the SuperyachtNews film crew returning for another three days in the heartland of the Italian Superyacht Industry to learn, share ideas and network. The Superyacht Forum Live – Captains Edition will commence on 16 March with a series of keynotes, workshops and rapid-fire pitching scenarios.

The Captains Edition’s programme has been designed to share unique insights into some of the most important refit, service and aftersales topics affecting captains and managers around the world today. In the opening session, Martin Redmayne, CEO of The Superyacht Group, will paint a picture of the industry, explore where the market is going and, crucially, encourage and inspire delegates to bring their own Blue Sky Ideas to the table and work together to create viable solutions for the refit market of the present and future.

After a short networking break, wherein delegates are encouraged to begin sharing their ideas, Redmayne will be joined on stage by a cross-section of industry experts who will begin to take a more forensic look into some of refit and aftersales’ most pressing challenges and opportunities. Refit works, taxation, insurance, energy, power & sustainability and manning & training will all be covered in this session with a mind to creating the foundations for the rest of the event. Importantly, however, this is not just an opportunity for the presenting stakeholders to dictate the agenda, delegates are encouraged to challenge the panel and share comments and ideas that they wish to explore in more detail in the workshops that will be held later in the day.

The afternoon sessions will be arguably the most valuable sessions of the day. Broken into two separate one-hour sessions, separated by a coffee break, delegates are invited to join in with a series of workshops. The topics for the afternoon workshops will be partially controlled by the delegates themselves and the suggestions that they offer across the morning’s keynotes. Within this more focussed environment, delegates, supported by one of the moderators and an expert, will be able to take a more in-depth deep dive into the topics that are of greatest interest to them.

The day ends with the Passarelle Pitch. The pitch is reserved to companies who have created, launched or conceived an intelligent innovation, brand new product or unique service that is designed to improve life on board, assist captains and crew in their day to day operations or provide a better solution for a yacht project. The audience will vote for the best idea, product or solution. The winning company, as voted by the audience, will receive the YARE Innovation Award and will win a marketing bonus with The Superyacht Group.



The Superyacht Forum Live - Captains Edition has limited places for Executive Members. If you would like to be part of The Superyacht Forum Live Tour in 2022, become part of the community and sign up as an Executive Member. Click here to learn more about the extensive list of benefits membership affords you, and follow the link to apply for The Superyacht Forum Live - Captains Edition 2022.

