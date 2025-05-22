Will AI replace recruiters? Chief technology officer and co-founder of recruitment platform yacht.ee Ivalo Pajumets on the future of yacht recruitment in the age of AI…

Most readers are now familiar with AI tools like ChatGPT. Whether it’s writing emails, analysing data or generating ideas, these systems now accomplish in seconds what used to take hours. Many industries have already embraced artificial intelligence to streamline workflows, but yacht recruitment has been slower to adapt.

That’s not to say there hasn’t been progress. We've come a long way from faxed CVs. Email brought convenience, databases added structure and online platforms expanded reach. Yet behind the digital façade, much of the recruitment process remains surprisingly manual. Captains and recruiters still sift through applications, compare CVs to job requirements, and rely on experience and instinct to build shortlists. In an era of rapid technological advancement, this approach is beginning to feel outdated.

Hiring for yacht roles often means reviewing hundreds of applications, which can be time-consuming and overwhelming. AI can ease this burden by processing large volumes of data quickly and surfacing the most relevant candidates based on specific requirements. A well-trained system doesn’t just scan for keywords, it can understand tone, context and intent. It can read a job description, assess cover letters and filter candidates by factors such as licence type, experience level and visa eligibility.

Captains are often short on time. If the hiring process could be shortened without sacrificing quality, many would choose AI tools over traditional agencies. With just a short brief, AI can generate a curated shortlist similar to what a human agent would produce, only much faster. This doesn’t remove recruiters entirely, but it does change the landscape. If AI-powered recruitment becomes widespread, there will probably be an overall reduction in the number of yacht crew agents and agencies. Those that remain will need to evolve, offering more specialised or relationship-driven services to stay relevant.

AI won’t just assist recruiters, it will replace many of them.

Other industries are already far ahead. In Silicon Valley, AI-based hiring platforms are attracting major investment. Mercor, for example, recently raised $100 million in Series B funding at a $2 billion valuation. Their platform automates resume screening, candidate matching, interviews and even payroll. Another start-up, Perfect, raised $23 million to help recruiters save up to 25 hours a week through automation of tasks like job post creation and applicant triage.

Yachting has traditionally placed value on trust, discretion and personal relationships. AI does not have to replace these values. When designed specifically for the industry, AI can respect and support them. It handles the repetitive admin, screening, scoring and sorting candidates, so captains and department heads can focus on human judgement like personality, attitude and on-board chemistry.

This shift is already underway. As AI tools become more refined and tailored to yacht recruitment, a hybrid model is emerging. Machines handle the groundwork while humans focus on the final decision. We’ve built a next-generation platform with this in mind, streamlining the hiring process while keeping the human element at the core.

Yacht recruitment is unlikely to ever be fully automated, but it will become faster, smarter and more cost-effective. AI won’t just assist recruiters, it will replace many of them.

