Aye-AI Captain! The integration of artificial intelligence into yachting is becoming a reality – and its potential across all departments is vast and transformative…

You probably don’t need to be reminded of the power of AI. Nonetheless, no conversation about the topic can start without giving some context on why that is the case.

Though nay-sayers will argue that AI will never replace the human experience aspect, specialists argue that this couldn’t be further from the truth. They say AI will vastly outperform human capabilities in a fraction of the time and, perhaps most importantly, at a fraction of the cost … and financial incentives rule the world.

Humans are capable of processing sensory

inputs from their environment but our cognitive bandwidth is quite limited, allowing us to consciously handle only a small fraction of this information at any given moment. On the other hand, modern AI systems, equipped with advanced processors, can perform trillions of calculations per second. This staggering difference underscores the potential of AI to hugely out-perform human capabilities in data-processing, analysis and decision-making, all while operating at far less expense and time.

Of course, like any technology or tool, there are dangers and limitations as to how and when we should use them. Understanding these dangers and limitations, educating ourselves on them and putting them to work to our advantage is the only way forward. This approach has been the cornerstone of our society’s progress with every piece of technology we have ever created.

What is AI?

AI and ChatGPT are not interchangeable terms. Large Language Models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT are only one way to deploy AI systems. These models primarily deal with text, enabling natural language conversations, although they can also process images and other features.

Generally, when specialists speak about AI, they are referring to AI models, which are algorithms or mathematical representations created through training on diverse data sets such as images, text, websites, databases, videos, audio and sensor data. This training process is known as machine learning. If you’re familiar with statistical regression, it’s a similar concept that has been around for decades. The key difference now is the complexity of relationships within the training data that AI can handle.

The complexity of modern AI models can be so extreme that we often don’t fully understand why they produce certain results. We know that based on the provided training data (input) and the AI model’s processing, we get specific results (output). This inherent complexity makes AI both powerful and somewhat opaque, underscoring the need for careful and informed application of these technologies.

Do you use AI every day?

Whether you’re aware of it or not, the answer is most likely yes (unless you live in the bush without electricity or a mobile phone – which is absolutely fine, by the way!). AI is already all around us. Power grids are managed by it, as are mobile-phone networks, predictive typing and facial recognition on our smart phones. The products suggested to us, the ads we are served, the prices of the flights we buy and the supply chain of the food we purchase in the supermarket are all managed by variants of AI systems.

Next, let’s get to what really matters to us: AI in yachting. The above explanation was necessary because it’s crucial to understand what AI truly is. It’s not a monster that will take our jobs, but a helpful tool that can augment our abilities as individuals and as a society to do a better job, faster and at a lower cost. There’s absolutely no reason why we should turn that down.

AI assistants will revolutionise how engineering tasks are reported, rated, classified and prioritised.

On-board engineers will be able to extract answers from all systems manuals in a matter of seconds, troubleshooting issues with much greater efficiency.

A captain’s take on AI applications

AI technology offers a multitude of applications both on board and on shore. Here, we’ll focus on its likely deployment on board and what captains should expect – or at least be aware of – regarding potential applications. Utilising AI can transform yacht management, offering benefits such as increased operational efficiency, enhanced safety protocols and a higher standard of guest service.

Bridge

From a management perspective, AI systems can significantly streamline the administrative duties of the bridge crew by automating the management of ship and crew documents, certificates and clearances, reducing the manual burden of compliance reports and invoice-handling. It can also enhance communication by automating inter-actions with shore providers and crew, ensuring timely and efficient exchanges.

Routing and weather software will become increasingly precise and encompass various aspects of the ship’s operation, from technical to guest-preference perspectives. This will lead to reduced fuel consumption, emissions, maintenance and costs, while also enhancing guest experiences.

Navigational systems that use AI to identify floating objects at sea, such as other ships, containers, pirate threats or a man overboard, are already able to ‘see’, identify and classify those threats to navigational safety with very high accuracy.

AIS information, particularly in areas of high traffic, will be used to optimise routing and maximise safety, taking into account the movements of hundreds of vessels.

Engineering

Descriptive AI will enhance real-time monitoring by analysing data from on-board vessel sensors and other environmental inputs. This analysis provides crucial insights into both current and past conditions of vessels.

The use of digital twins will transform predictive maintenance. By creating a dynamic virtual model that mirrors every aspect of a real yacht, these models integrate real-time data from sensors monitoring critical systems such as engine performance and hull integrity.

By analysing this data, digital twins allow for the early detection of potential issues. This enables maintenance crews to perform pre-emptive repairs before problems arise. This proactive approach not only enhances vessel reliability and safety, but also significantly reduces maintenance costs by preventing emergency repairs and minimising downtime.

AI assistants will revolutionise how engineering tasks are reported, rated, classified and prioritised. On-board engineers will be able to extract answers from all systems manuals in a matter of seconds, troubleshooting issues with much greater efficiency. Augmented reality tools will also find their way on board, guiding engineers step-by-step on how to carry out complex repair tasks.

Technical and crew rotation reports will be completed with great ease by using AI’s speech-to-text and text-summarising abilities, along with being aware of all on-board equipment specifications. Communication with technical parts and service providers will also be improved considerably by automating communication exchanges.

Interior/housekeeping

By integrating computer vision and natural language processing, AI could revolutionise how the crew handles intricate cleaning tasks. For instance, an AI system equipped with computer vision could analyse and identify specific types of stains and fabrics. Simultaneously, natural language processing could interpret manuals and product recommendations, advising crew on the most effective cleaning agents and techniques for each particular stain.

This technology would not only ensure the correct treatment of delicate materials, preserving their quality and appearance, but also streamline the training process for new crewmembers by providing instant actionable sanitation orienta-tions. Furthermore, AI can help adopt hygiene best practices by continuously updating and dis-seminating the latest cleaning protocols and safety standards, ensuring the highest levels of cleanliness and health safety on board.

Interior/guest services

AI will transform guest services by remembering and managing preferences, providing customised activity and culinary experiences. Guests will interact with AI assistants that can adjust environments to preferred temperatures, light moods and audiovisual settings using voice commands and natural language. Detailed information about available activities, the yacht, destinations and weather conditions will be seamlessly accessible. Additionally, service requests can be handled through these assistants, offering a more private and personalised experience if desired.

Deck crew will be trained and supported by an AI assistant that helps with all aspects of safe operation, cleaning, set-up, as well as maintenance of deck areas, tenders, cranes, hydraulic doors, anchoring systems, safety equipment and other deck systems and accessories.

Galley

A purpose-built AI assistant will automatically collect guest and crew dietary restrictions and preferences, combining them with the chef’s cuisine style, trip location and duration. Using guest-preference sheets or AI assistants available to guests and crew, this information will generate menus and provisioning lists. These can be subdivided into complementary shopping lists for crewmembers, which dynamically update to ensure quick and efficient shopping trips when provisioning services are not employed.

Alternatively, the lists can be sent directly to pre-catalogued local or global provisioning companies in seconds. The AI assistant will also consider the use of local ingredients and the correct seasons when creating menus, ensuring fresh high-quality meals. This will greatly augment the chef’s capabilities, allowing them to focus on their culinary art and dramatically increasing the efficiency of the provisioning process.

Deck

Deck crew will be trained and supported by an AI assistant that helps with all aspects of safe operation, cleaning, setup, as well as maintenance of deck areas, tenders, cranes, hydraulic doors, anchoring systems, safety equipment and other deck systems and accessories. This AI companion will provide real-time guidance, troubleshooting and maintenance schedules, ensuring all tasks are performed efficiently and safely.

Safety and security

AI systems will monitor on-board sensors and video feeds to detect environmental and human threats to the ship, providing early warnings to the crew and mitigating risks such as fire, flood, weather events, intrusion, collision, system failures and medical emergencies. AI will also assist in recycling crew knowledge about on-board safety, operating safety equipment and scheduling and orchestrating safety drills.

Medical

AI assistants, utilising augmented reality and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), will revolutionise medical care at sea by providing sophisticated first-aid and advanced medical advice during mid-ocean medical emergencies, especially when shore support is not available. These technologies enable real-time guidance for crew-members, helping them perform medical procedures accurately and efficiently. Additionally, AI can provide instant access to medical databases and protocols, so that the best possible care is delivered even in remote locations.

Human resources

Working long hours in confined spaces, under pressure and far from family and friends, can be tough on mental health, not to mention the potential for sexual and professional harassment. Imagine a centralised AI assistant that converses with crewmembers and monitors their stress levels, providing mental-health support or raising a red flag if someone might not be fit to perform their tasks. AI can also facilitate 360-degree reviews among crewmembers, improving team cohesion and performance.

On-boarding and offboarding crewmembers, arranging travel, managing documentation and other aspects of initiating and ending employment will become much more efficient. AI will also enhance customised initial and recurrent training, covering specific tasks on board as well as safety and team performance.

Robots and drones

This is quite controversial, and the technology isn’t quite there yet, but if you haven’t been following the robotic initiatives of Boston Dynamics, Tesla or OpenAI, then you should. In future, yachts will inevitably adopt humanoid or non-humanoid drones for various tasks on board, such as exterior cleaning, laundry, and the cleaning and preparation of both interior and exterior spaces.

These drones could even assist with guest services. Imagine a robot that detects when guests leave their room in the morning and automatically cleans their cabins multiple times per day or does so after receiving a quick voice command.

Cybersecurity threats and management

The increased reliance on AI comes with heightened cybersecurity risks. AI systems themselves can become targets for cyber-attacks, with potential threats ranging from data theft to taking control of the vessel’s operational systems. To counter these threats, AI will also become a potent tool for cybersecurity. AI-driven security systems will monitor network and system traffic for unusual activity, detect potential threats in real time and respond more quickly than traditional systems ever could.

As AI systems require vast amounts of data to function optimally, there’s a significant risk to personal privacy. Owners and guests always expect the highest levels of confidentiality, which can be compromised if not handled correctly. Data encryption and anonymisation will be crucial to ensure data safety as AI systems become increasingly adopted.

Phishing attacks, ransomware and other types of cybersecurity threats will become more dangerous as bad actors employ AI technologies for harmful purposes. Additionally, there’s the challenge of ensuring AI systems do not perpetuate biases or make unfair decisions, particularly in crew management or guest interactions. This requires continuous oversight and regular updates to AI training data.

The regulatory framework for AI in general is still evolving, and there will certainly come a time when regulations for AI in the leisure and commercial maritime sectors are established. Stakeholders must engage with regulatory bodies to ensure that the development of AI technologies aligns with global standards and respects the nuances of maritime law.

Conclusion

The integration of AI into the yachting industry is not just a futuristic notion, but also an exciting and imminent reality. The potential applications of AI across various departments on board are vast and transformative. From enhancing safety and security measures to optimising operational efficiency, AI is set to revolutionise how vessels are managed and operated, elevating the entire yachting experience.

While some may have concerns about AI replacing human expertise, it’s essential to view AI as a powerful augmentation of human capabilities. By harnessing the computational prowess of AI, crews can streamline administrative tasks, achieve unparalleled navigational precision, enhance engineering maintenance, deliver highly personalised guest experiences and strengthen safety protocols.

The adoption of AI in yachting also opens up opportunities to address cybersecurity and ethical considerations proactively. Ensuring data privacy, mitigating cybersecurity risks and addressing biases within AI algorithms will be paramount. By employing AI specialists who are well versed in these challenges, the yachting industry can deploy AI systems safely and effectively.

Moreover, as the regulatory framework for AI continues to evolve, there will undoubtedly be regulations specific to the leisure and commercial maritime sectors. Collaboration between industry stakeholders and regulatory bodies will be key to establishing standards that uphold maritime laws while also fostering innovation and safety in AI integration.

When deployed thoughtfully and safely, AI will significantly enhance the yachting experience for all, much like the revolutionary impacts of GPS and satellite communications. The journey towards embracing AI in yachting is an exciting adventure that promises to unlock new levels of efficiency, safety and enjoyment, ensuring a bright and innovative future for the industry.

The burning question is: are you ready to embark on this journey to integrate AI into your yachting experience?

This article first appeared in The Superyacht Report – Captains Focus. To gain access to The Superyacht Group’s full suite of content, publications, events and services, click here to join The Superyacht Group Community and become one of our members.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.