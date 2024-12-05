Who’s next to carry the boat baton? If the industry is really serious about addressing its talent shortages, it needs to make more effort to open doors for people who are not traditionally drawn to the world of yachting…

The industry faces an undeniable problem. The talent pool is shallow for crew and those handling the intricate work needed on shore. With low retention rates and ongoing skilled labour shortages, the issue of recruitment is more pressing than ever. However, we seem to be reluctant to adapt our hiring practices, still relying heavily on insular networks and familiar circles. By doing so, we’re overlooking young people with great potential from less traditional backgrounds.

While the need for talent has never been greater, there’s been little serious effort to diversify where we look for recruits. Beyond the usual networks of coastal towns and those already familiar with the sea, an untapped pool of young people from urban, non-coastal areas could bring fresh energy and dedication to the industry. For many of these young people, high-paying vocational careers in yachting could offer a natural alternative to university, especially when the cost of higher education is at an all-time high and student debt is often crushing.

Talk to anyone in the industry and they’ll tell you how tough it has become to find people with the necessary skills – that we are losing the true craftsmen of the trade. Now, this is a problem across most of the Western world. I often hear criticisms directed at my generation for being soft, spoilt and not wanting to get our hands dirty. As someone who spent a decade of my life on building sites, I can tell you first-hand this isn’t the case.

There is, however, a huge problem in education systems in countries such as the UK that fuels this growing disparity. There’s no exposure to industries like ours, nor are we pushed and encouraged on how to take things apart to see how they work. We’re forced to go to university and that’s it. This leads to the typical education system training up the next generation of desk clerks rather than future engineers, welders and carpenters. Moreover, there’s often a prevailing sentiment among academia that university is the only path young people should take and that to pursue a job in manual labour is to fail – a sentiment that was cast upon many of my peers growing up who have gone on to run successful businesses and become experts in their respective fields.

In places such as South London where I grew up, yachting is a far-off fantasy most people haven’t heard of. And then, for those who do manage to stumble across the industry, the barriers to entry can seem overwhelming, with pricey certifications and the absence of real guidance or mentorship. If the industry is serious about solving its talent shortages, it needs to make more effort to open doors for these people. Simple, accessible training programmes could go a long way towards making a yachting career feel like a real option.

To address the critical talent gap, we should look at recruitment methods in other industries and the people they attract. The military has long targeted urban youth through strategically placed ads with clear messaging about adventure, stability and career progression. Our industry offers many of the same benefits – global travel, good pay and life-changing experiences. Why can’t similar recruitment methods work just as well for our sector?

There’s also the appeal of the environmental and scientific missions many superyachts and yards are now championing. Through initiatives like Yachts for Science, young people can work alongside marine scientists, participate in wildlife conservation and make a tangible difference. The same notion could be applied to attract new talent into shipyards as new builds and refits become increasingly focused on becoming sustainable and pushing more efficient and conscious systems on board.

If we’re really an industry hell-bent on making a change and at the forefront of technological design, these should become key practices across the board to attract a more eco-conscious generation and ensure they feel like they can morally work in the sector.

There’s been some progress, but much more needs to be done. With the wealth and innovation that drives the industry, the fact that recruitment remains such a perennial issue is shocking. The industry can’t afford to sit back and wait for the right talent to walk through its doors or blame younger generations for their lack of interest.

If it wants to continue, it must take ownership of its talent pipeline. And that might just mean reaching beyond the usual circles, investing in recruitment channels that actively engage new communities and establishing training partnerships that offer actual pathways for a new generation, whose values have shifted from previous generations, in a rapidly changing and unstable world.

This article first appeared in The Superyacht Report – Refit Focus. With our open-source policy, it is available to all for a limited period by following this link, so read and download the latest issue and any of the previous issues in our library. Look out for the New Build issue coming in February!

