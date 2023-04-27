Technical launch at Lusben for Maltese Falcon 88m Maltese Falcon entrusted to Lusben for a major and innovative refit…

Lusben has taken on a complex operation in terms of the facilities and equipment needed for the refit of this highly distinctive sailing yacht. Before the refit itself, major work had to be performed on the Livorno yard’s floating dock, with a special system designed and built to accommodate the yacht’s 6m draught and hull shape.

Once the yacht was in the new floating dock, Lusben’s team of professionals began the refit project itself, which involved a long list of operations, from maintaining the on-board systems – generators, main engines, propellers – to work on the iconic mast-handling system, which was a huge challenge given its incredible complexity. Another big job was repainting the entire hull in its distinctive ‘Perini blue’ colour, which requires special working conditions because of the chemical and physical characteristics of the paint.

The teak deck was also replaced and the interiors refurbished to offer guests an even more welcoming, elegant and comfortable night area, plus a fully appointed galley to serve them lunch and dinner. The work commissioned also included routine maintenance.

Lusben managed a delicate refit operation, with challenging delivery times that has not only improved the aesthetics and comfort of the yacht, but also returned it to the owner company boasting better performance and more environmentally friendliness, as a result of reduced fuel consumption and emissions achieved by upgrading the on-board systems.

“We couldn’t have made it through to this technical launch, while ensuring the high standards of quality we want to offer Lusben customers, had it not been for our professional team’s expertise in tackling such a complex project. It was a great privilege to work on a boat like the Maltese Falcon, but the congratulations really go to the whole team coordinated by site manager Alessio Centelli for the great job done,” said Gianni Paladino, commercial director, Lusben.

His words were echoed by Pierfrancesco Cafaro, the skipper of Maltese Falcon: “I’ve had the chance in the past to appreciate Lusben and the services they offer, which is why I was happy to collaborate with them again. The work we carried out in synergy with their team was incredible. For both us and the owner company, working with the shipyard meant having the confidence that all our requests would be handled promptly and professionally. With Lusben’s help, we’ll be ready in June to welcome our customers and make their holiday on the water an unforgettable experience.”

Maltese Falcon arrived in the shipyard at the end of October and will remain until the end of May, when the 88m yacht will be available for chartering in various cruising locations.

