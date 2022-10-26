The New Lusben Details have emerged revealing the significance of Lusben's three-year investment project……

Lusben, Azimut|Benetti Group’s Refit Division, is currently gearing up to tackle a new challenge that will see major investments over the next three years with a massive expansion of the Livorno site. It is an ambitious project that aims to give the brand a stronger international identity, but there will also be a huge upgrade in terms of facilities, technology, services and onshore and quayside space, with the inclusion of hospitality areas for clients.

Lusben began life in Italy in 1956 in its renowned Viareggio headquarters, and it was taken over 22 years ago by Azimut|Benetti Group. The Livorno site was added in 2004, followed by Varazze in 2019, with the aim of ensuring a convenient offering for the potential market on the French Riviera. Today, Lusben has a number of major initiatives underway that will ultimately lead to global expansion. The Livorno yard, which handles all the Refit Division’s largest superyachts, is simply the starting point for this relaunch project.

The amount of space that is being added is monumental. Lusben recently received the final approval of the dry dock area concession, which increases the total surface area from 100,000 to 220,000 square metres (+120%), with yard space increasing from 55,000 to 90,000 square metres (+64%) and the water surface from a highly respectable 45,000 square metres to 130 square metres (+190%). As part of the concession, the yard has also acquired a 180-metre-long floating dock with a capacity of 18,000 tonnes. The number of dry berths will jump from 25 to 35 (+40%) and in-water moorings from 20 to 32 (+60%).

The expansion plan continues at the Varazze production site, where a comprehensive redevelopment project is being finalised. The site has 15 dry berths, plus a technical marina with 12 in-water moorings, and after the redevelopment, it will also offer guest facilities and a crew area. Rounding out the facilities is a 400-tonne travel lift, while the site’s accommodation capacity is supplemented by availability at the adjacent Marina di Varazze, its natural extension.

The historic Viareggio yard has a 600-tonne travel lift and a pressurised, ventilated and heated (up to 70°C) paint booth for boats up to 50 metres in length, a 30,000-square-metre marina, 34 yacht berths, a helideck and crew accommodation.

A challenge with such ambitious goals requires the solidity of a well-organised and highly motivated team. Today, in fact, the programme to expand the refit division, under the leadership of General Manager Giorgio Casareto (appointed a few months ago), sees Operations Director Alessandro Lazzerini managing operating sites with a view to increasing the quality of services offered to clients, to standardising and integrating processes between the various sites and to improve the efficiency of the facilities. Working with him are Paolo Simoncini, Lusben Viareggio and Varazze Site Director, and Alessio Centelli, Lusben Livorno Site Manager.

“We’re implementing an exciting project full of new prospects that will lead to major new developments,” said Giorgio Casareto. “By implementing a development strategy characterised by targeted investments, we want to create a company that can provide an even quicker response to our client's needs, supported as ever by our suppliers, who have always delivered the highest levels of quality.”

Profile links

Lusben

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.