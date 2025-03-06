Syncing the link The founder of Holistic Yacht Interiors on the importance of bridging the gap between yacht construction and the realities of day-to-day on-board operation…

To build a bridge, both sides must be willing to connect. Yet even when the desire is there, the ‘how’ factor can remain elusive.

A superyacht is the realisation of an owner’s dream – a vision shaped over years of effort, talent and resources. But somewhere along the way, that dream blurs. By the time the yacht is delivered, and the maiden voyage begins, every build-phase decision is left in the hands of the operational crew. If construction and operation were truly connected, this transition would be effortless. Instead, a disconnect remains – one that we, as an industry, must finally address.

Two teams, one yacht – yet no common ground

The new-build sector is effectively divided into two teams: the construction side (designers, brokers, shipyards, contractors, consultants and the owner’s team) and the operational crew. Thanks to regulations, the deck and technical departments have a stronger presence in the build process, but when it comes to interior design and functionality, assumptions take over.

Most of the people involved have stayed in luxury hotels or dined in Michelin-star restaurants. This familiarity creates the illusion that operational insight isn’t needed. But once the yacht is launched and guests step aboard, the build process fades into the background. The final user experience is delivered by front-facing crew, often by interior crew, and they must now ensure every detail works in real life.

Make no mistake, air conditioning, water pressure and safety systems are the baseline. They are expected, not applauded. The design of the boat should support rather than obstruct guest operations, and its effectiveness directly impacts service flow. While functionality is often related to back-of-house, owners and guests are far more practical than we assume.

They might not see the crew cabins or storage rooms, but they will feel the effects of poor planning when they struggle to adjust a room’s temperature, frustrate over an ill-lit bathroom mirror or charge a toothbrush without dismantling half the vanity table. The finer details shape every interaction with space. User-centricity is where the design is heading.

Designers often claim to know exactly what the owner expects but translating that into real-world functionality requires input from those who live and work on board. Yet in the new-build process, there’s rarely anyone whose role is to zoom in and out of the interior from the end-user’s perspective, asking the right questions at the right time.

The crew’s absence in decision-making

Everyone involved in a new-build project works in the owner’s best interest – yet the operational team, who will run the yacht daily, is rarely part of the conversation. At the contract stage, operation feels like a distant concern, something to address later. Consultants with technical backgrounds are brought in but few have real hands-on experience managing an interior on a modern superyacht.

Some companies specialise in setting up yachts with FF&E (furniture, fixtures and equipment) and functional accessories, claiming operational expertise. Yet experience on a 45-metre yacht in 2008 doesn’t equate to understanding the demands of a 150-metre vessel launching in 2027. While it’s better than nothing, these consultants don’t bridge the gap; they reinforce the divide. Whenever possible, the build crew should transition into the operational crew. When that isn’t feasible, a third party must carry that knowledge forward.

Without this connection, the head of interior – curator of a multi-million-dollar floating masterpiece – is left managing a space they never helped design, maintaining materials they didn’t choose and troubleshooting systems they had no say in. Yet they are expected to make it all work flawlessly. Does that seem reasonable?

Why disconnect exists

At its core, this issue stems from a lack of trust and appreciation. Both can be achieved only through connection and inclusion, something the yachting industry has yet to fully embrace.

In yacht building, the interior crew is still treated like Cinderella – left out of key decisions until it’s time for the grand reveal. Operational interior crew is rarely represented at industry conferences, summits or forums. At boat shows, crew often have their own social programmes, separate from the business of yacht building. Few captains or management companies see the value in sending a chief steward(ess) or head housekeeper to The Superyacht Forum or a trade show, assuming it’s outside their scope.

As a result, the industry remains fragmented. Crew are seen as temporary, their insights under-valued. And because they lack exposure to the full scale of industry – design, construction, management, procurement – they are unable to contribute their expertise effectively.

Meeli Lepik, founder and chief consultant, Holistic Yacht Interiors

The best way to reduce environmental impact is to build a yacht that works from the start.

Crew retention starts at the build

If we want to attract and retain the next generation of yacht crew, it must start with design. Well-planned, ergonomic workspaces are not luxuries, they are essential for crew longevity. The future workforce expects better conditions – and rightly so. Some still resist crew input, worried it will take space from the owner, but smart design can improve functionality without compromise.

Sustainability: build it right the first time

A sustainable yachting industry isn’t just about fuel, supplies and materials, it’s about process. Poorly planned designs lead to modifications, retrofits and premature refits, all of which generate unnecessary waste. The best way to reduce environmental impact is to build a yacht that works from the start.

Sustainability isn’t just a buzzword; it’s a necessity. By integrating operational expertise early in the build phase, we eliminate the need for constant adjustments. This isn’t just about environmental responsibility, it’s about financial prudence and long-term value. What today seems like innovation can become law in five years’ time.

The industry’s blind spot

Despite the complexity of yacht interiors, few management companies or ORs have a dedicated specialist overseeing interior matters, someone who can bridge the gap between designers, owners, shipyards and contractors while guiding the interior team through the bottlenecks of the set-up process. For an industry built on hospitality, it’s striking how decision-making is still dominated by technical roles. It’s the blind spot everyone is starting to see, yet few are addressing. Change is overdue, but progress remains slow.

Then there’s the budget debate. There are never funds if we don’t communicate the value. A value-driven approach considers life cycle, durability and functionality, spending more upfront for a longer-lasting, higher-performing result. A one-time expense in planning can become a money-saving practice in the future. A well-considered, holistic approach saves money and effort for all parties and barely registers in the overall project cost.

Building for the future

New-build experience is essential but without operational input, it’s only half the equation. The lack of communication between operation and construction means shortcomings are identified only during after-sales or refits when they are already costly problems. We even don’t know that mistakes are being repeated or what we do right. It should be standard practice for the build teams to gather six months post-delivery to review what worked and what could be improved.

At the end of the day, those advising the owner have a duty to ensure operational expertise is embedded in the build process. A yacht is not just a design statement, it’s a living, working environment that must function for years to come. If we want to build vessels that deliver not only aesthetics but also longevity and efficiency, we must bridge the gap between construction and operation.

The future of yachting depends on it.

