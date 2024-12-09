Happy crew, happy you Captains who lead by example, showing respect, fairness and support, will not only boost on-board morale, but also mean crewmembers will work more efficiently, leading to smoother, safer operations and a better yacht performance…

The term ‘trickle-down’ is often used in business, usually to inflate the contribution of the ultra-wealthy to workers and society. While this is arguably more visible in yachting than elsewhere, I’m not using the phrase here in an economic sense but rather a cultural one. In any business, culture starts from the top down; the leadership sets the tone for the entire organisation.

If we think of yachts as what they are, multi-million-euro companies, captains influence not just the performance and productivity of their teams, but also the overall health and morale of the workplace. When leadership is grounded in trust and integrity, it can transform a boat or company into a thriving hub where people want to go to work because they feel valued and enjoy what they do.

Conversely, poor leadership – marked by dishonesty, micromanagement and poor decision-making – can create a toxic work environment that stifles growth and ultimately breeds discontent.

Sometimes I can understand the rhetoric used by some in the industry that people should just ‘get on with it’ and ‘learn how to put in a hard day’s graft’. There’s undeniably an element of entitlement in the working world, particularly in some of the more affluent parts of the globe, but that’s always been the case. The reality now is that crew are more aware of their rights, and the good ones want to be in an environment where they can grow and be valued for the work they put in.

To draw a parallel from the brokerage sector, it’s still a seller’s market. Demand for quality crew is incredibly high, and with more boats hitting the water every year, this will continue to grow as the industry battles with a recruitment crisis. Discontented quality crew will not struggle to find a new job.

Crew are essentially the face of the business, and when crewmembers are valued, rested and motivated, they can perform their duties more effectively, leading to smoother, safer operations and better overall yacht performance.

This isn’t to ignore a certain trashy reality show that rhymes with ‘Hello Beck’ and the crew it attracts because that’s another problem which also needs to be addressed. But there’s no smoke without fire (or dodgy lithium batteries), and the industry needs to resolve these issues from the top down and set a precedent.

Crew welfare is of the utmost importance for the industry and integral to the success of any operations on board now more than ever. They are essentially the face of the business, and when crewmembers are valued, rested and motivated, they can perform their duties more effectively, leading to smoother, safer operations and better overall yacht performance.

Guests also expect impeccable service, and a happy crew is more likely to deliver a superior guest experience and engage positively, contributing to a memorable trip while also maintaining the high level of discretion and professionalism required.

Open and honest communication is the foundation of a positive work environment. Captains should encourage feedback, listen to crew concerns and ensure that important information is communicated clearly and promptly. Investing in the professional growth of the crew will not only boost morale, but also enhance their skills. Offering training programmes and career advancement opportunities can only add to crew happiness by providing a clear and stable career trajectory.

Acknowledging hard work and rewarding exceptional performance can also significantly boost morale, while a recognition programme that offers tangible rewards could work wonders to maintain the high level of operations needed.

Captains and senior crew should lead by example, demonstrating values of respect, fairness and support. A leader who shows genuine concern for the welfare of their crew will inspire loyalty and dedication and will be supported by their team in turn. While team-building activities can strengthen on-board relationships and foster a sense of camaraderie, most of us simply want to work in a positive, successful environment, put down our tools at the end of the day, and switch off.

True leaders will never ask something of their crew they would not be willing to do themselves, so when you lead by example and establish an environment that allows the team to be supported and grow, the rest should take care of itself.

