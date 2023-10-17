Suez Canal transits exempt from fees Some yachts transiting in the Suez Canal will be temporarily exempt from fees following the opening of a newly developed marina in Ismailia…

The Suez Canal Authority has announced new regulations for yachts staying at the recently completed Ismalia Yacht Marina. Yachts with a gross tonnage of less than 300 tons, staying for 10 days or more, will be exempt from regular Suez Canal transit dues and berthing fees.

Ismalia Yacht Marina was built in response to a surge in superyacht activity across the region in recent years. In the first half of this year alone, there has been a 64% increase in the number of yachts transiting through the Suez Canal compared to the same period in 2022.

According to the Suez Canal Authority, it aims to develop the services provided for Canal-transiting yachts by continuing to develop the operations and services available for yachts berthed at its marinas so it wouldn’t limit those services to transit.

The new marina is also offering hefty discounts for yachts to winter in the Suez Canal, with a 50% discount on the levied berthing fees for a period ranging from 30 to 90 days. A 70% discount is available for stays of 90 to 180 days on regular berthing fees is also on offer. It can accommodate over 100 berths of up to 40m and has a draft of seven metres.

The exemption will be applied during the trial operation of the Ismailia Yacht Marina, from October 15th to November 1st, 2023.

