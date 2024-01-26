Starboard Card joins Caribbean conservation efforts The expense management firm has made an active commitment to making a tangible impact on marine conservation…

Starboard Card has partnered with the Elkhorn Marine Conservancy (EMC), an Antigua-based nonprofit organisation dedicated to marine restoration and conservation. This support encompasses not only financial contributions but also active participation in hands-on coral reef restoration efforts.

In a departure from traditional corporate support Jon Slator, Chief Product Officer at Starboard Card (pictured), has personally volunteered with EMC. His recent involvement in cleaning coral nurseries near Green Island highlights Starboard Card's commitment to making a tangible difference in marine conservation.

EMC's mission is to enhance the resilience and local stewardship of Antigua's marine ecosystems through restoration, collaborative management, and conservation. The organisation's efforts in restoring degraded coral reefs play a vital role in the marine ecosystem. This involves nurturing corals in underwater nurseries and transplanting them back to the degraded reef bed, a task to which Jon Slator contributed significantly during his volunteer work.

Starboard Card encourages a holistic approach to conservation, emphasising understanding and active contribution. This commitment aligns with its broader vision to advocate for and participate in meaningful conservation efforts.

Starboard Card is an expense management system that has partnered with Visa to create a solution tailored to the yachting industry. Its debit card system, yachting-specific software, and banking architecture address challenges faced by crew, management, and owners when reconciling expenses and APA amounts.

Profile links

Starboard Card

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.