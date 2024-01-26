Starboard Card joins Caribbean conservation efforts
The expense management firm has made an active commitment to making a tangible impact on marine conservation…
Starboard Card has partnered with the Elkhorn Marine Conservancy (EMC), an Antigua-based nonprofit organisation dedicated to marine restoration and conservation. This support encompasses not only financial contributions but also active participation in hands-on coral reef restoration efforts.
In a departure from traditional corporate support Jon Slator, Chief Product Officer at Starboard Card (pictured), has personally volunteered with EMC. His recent involvement in cleaning coral nurseries near Green Island highlights Starboard Card's commitment to making a tangible difference in marine conservation.
EMC's mission is to enhance the resilience and local stewardship of Antigua's marine ecosystems through restoration, collaborative management, and conservation. The organisation's efforts in restoring degraded coral reefs play a vital role in the marine ecosystem. This involves nurturing corals in underwater nurseries and transplanting them back to the degraded reef bed, a task to which Jon Slator contributed significantly during his volunteer work.
Starboard Card encourages a holistic approach to conservation, emphasising understanding and active contribution. This commitment aligns with its broader vision to advocate for and participate in meaningful conservation efforts.
Starboard Card is an expense management system that has partnered with Visa to create a solution tailored to the yachting industry. Its debit card system, yachting-specific software, and banking architecture address challenges faced by crew, management, and owners when reconciling expenses and APA amounts.
Related news
From Nero to Hero
A high court judge has ruled in favour of Nautilus’ claim, with more than a year’s wages set to be paid to the crew of Alfa Nero
Owner
FarSounder and SeaKeepers partner in ocean science
The International SeaKeepers Society and FarSounder announce strategic alliance
Technology
TSF: Nat Geo and NEOM confirmed
Representatives from the Pristine Seas ocean conservation group and Saudi Arabia’s most ambitious project will host keynote presentations at TSF next week
Event
Antigua anticipates record season
Fires and storms haven’t dampened the resolve of Antigua’s superyacht industry as it readies for what could be its busiest superyacht season yet
Owner
Inferno at Antiguan harbour
Falmouth Harbour was ablaze in the early hours of October 3rd as Antigua and Barbuda were caught in the midst of a raging tropical storm
Crew
