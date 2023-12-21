FarSounder and SeaKeepers partner in ocean science The International SeaKeepers Society and FarSounder announce strategic alliance…

A collaboration between The International SeaKeepers Society (SeaKeepers) and FarSounder aims to develop ocean conservation, research, education and sustainability through the DISCOVERY Yacht Program. The partnership plans to utilise FarSounder’s cutting-edge technology and cloud-based services to generate survey data that will bolster a Citizen Science programme for SeaKeepers.

At its core is the creation of a state-of-the-art data display platform, where collaborative crowd-sourced bathymetry and other oceanographic data collected by citizen scientists will be showcased. This platform is based on tools developed by the FarSounder team as part of its latest capabilities to anonymously share FarSounder Local History Map™ data across the fleet and contribute to Seabed 2030. It promises to serve as a cornerstone for ongoing global research, enabling stakeholders to contribute meaningfully to the preservation of our oceans.

Jay Wade, Chairman & President for SeaKeepers, says:“We look forward to building on our relationship with FarSounder through our DISCOVERY Yacht Program. Supporting marine science research and the collection of vital scientific data is at the heart of what we do, and we eagerly anticipate advancing marine science and conservation together.”

This collaboration is a significant step towards the convergence of technological innovation and environmental stewardship, setting a precedent for future partnerships that prioritise the sustainable future of the oceans.

Matthew Zimmerman, CEO of FarSounder, says that this collaboration leverages over 20 years FarSounder’s investments in sonar mapping technology for a community benefit.

“In an effort to increase safety while exploring the world’s seas, we’ve made it easy for FarSounder customers to share the map of the seafloor that they create across the FarSounder fleet and to contribute anonymously to the IHO’s crowdsourced bathymetry initiatives/Seabed 2030. It is clear that our community contribution vision aligns directly with SeaKeepers’ goals. I’m happy that FarSounder is able to donate the use of our technologies to help further the SeaKeepers mission. The only way we will ever fully understand our oceans is if we all participate in the discovery.”

Software tooling and infrastructure that FarSounder has developed for its own fleet sharing and community bathymetric data contributions will be used to build an easy-to-use and simple-to-understand ‘dashboard’ of the crowdsourced bathymetry data that SeaKeepers’ program participants generate.

