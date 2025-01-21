Sanlorenzo and MAN partner on bi-fuel engine Sanlorenzo, in partnership with MAN, presents first yacht project with bi-fuel green methanol propulsion…



At Boot Düsseldorf earlier today, Sanlorenzo presented the project, developed in partnership with MAN, to create the first bi-fuel green methanol propulsion system for the new 50 X-Space. The system, Sanlorenzo claims, will reduce navigation emissions by up to 70 per cent.

The project is part of Sanlorenzo’s ‘Road to 2030’ strategy, which reaffirms the company’s role in technology to reduce environmental impact and positions sustainability as a strategic lever for business growth. This ambitious path looks to work beyond global and European regulatory standards, with the goal of developing the first carbon-neutral yacht by the end of the decade, supported by strategic partnerships with international players.

“We are proud to present today, alongside a major global player like MAN, an ambitious project that we are confident will contribute to revolutionising the entire yachting sector,” states Cav. Massimo Perotti, Executive Chairman and CEO of the Sanlorenzo Group.

“Today, the choice in favour of sustainable mobility and yachting is not optional. Now more than ever, the industry and infrastructure services have the critical role of promoting the most sustainable development of the sector possible, leveraging the collaboration of all stakeholders involved.”

“The use of alternative fuels, hybrid and battery technologies is a central part of our green transformation. We are pleased to be able to contribute further to the reduction of CO 2 emissions in this project with the methanol bi-fuel drive in cooperation with Sanlorenzo and our other partners,” adds Mikael Lindner, Head of MAN Engines.

In 2024, Sanlorenzo made significant strides toward sustainability with the launch of two groundbreaking models: the 50Steel, the world’s first yacht equipped with a green methanol fuel cell system capable of converting methanol into hydrogen and then into electricity to power on-board hotellerie systems through a fully carbon-neutral process; and the BGH-HSV (Hydrogen Support Vessel) by Bluegame, the first chase boat powered exclusively by hydrogen, achieving zero emissions. This vessel can reach speeds of 50 knots with a range of 180 miles and was designed to support two challenger teams in the most recent edition of the America’s Cup.

Methanol: A key choice for the future of yachting

The decision to use methanol for bi-fuel engine propulsion stems from the fact that this fuel is one of the most promising alternatives for the future of maritime transport: it is liquid at ambient temperature, biodegradable and safe to handle. It does not require dedicated infrastructure, only the adaptation of existing facilities, and is already available in over 100 ports globally.

Additionally, if produced from renewable sources (so-called ‘green methanol’), it is a zero-emission fuel, in line with net-zero goals. Furthermore, the number of vessels with methanol engines and ‘green corridors’ for its use is steadily increasing, especially in Northern Europe, where green methanol is available for passenger ships.

Although recreational boating represents only 0.22 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions within the entire maritime sector, Sanlorenzo has made sustainability a strategic priority, surpassing the targets set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the European Union. With the launch of the 50 X-Space, scheduled for 2027, which will enable a 70 per cent reduction in navigation emissions, Sanlorenzo will exceed not only the IMO’s 70 per cent reduction target for 2040 but also the more ambitious 55 per cent target set by the EU’s Fit for 55 agenda for 2030.

50 X-Space

The LIFE MYSTIC Project

The bi-fuel propulsion system to be installed on the 50 X-Space is part of the LIFE MYSTIC project, promoted and co-financed by the European Union. The shipyard has joined this initiative in collaboration with Ranieri Tonissi, one of MAN’s development partners for the engines, and Nanni Industries for the generators.

Coordinated by Sanlorenzo, the project was launched in June 2024, will last 54 months and involves a total investment of over 4.8 million euros, with 60 per cent of the funding covered by EU grants under the Circular Economy and Quality of Life funding line of the LIFE programme.

LIFE MYSTIC aims to install two high-speed, four-stroke MAN diesel engines and two four-stroke diesel generators from Nanni Industries aboard a yacht – adapted to operate on a green methanol/diesel bi-fuel combination. The goal is to test the engines and generators for yachts powered by a mix of diesel and methanol, with significant expected results:

• Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions: 150t/y CO 2 eq

• Reduction in fossil fuel primary energy consumption: 700MWh/y

• Reduction in air quality contamination: 630kg/y

Sanlorenzo will be responsible for adapting the yacht’s design by reconfiguring the diesel fuel tanks to accommodate methanol and integrating the new distribution system, completing the bi-fuel conversion of the entire vessel. LIFE MYSTIC represents a significant step forward in the sustainability journey of the yachting sector and promotes technological development while strengthening the alternative-fuel distribution chain.

