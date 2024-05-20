Sanlorenzo launches its first methanol-powered yacht The highly anticipated 50Steel has hit the water ahead of its delivery in July, featuring new methanol fuel technology and a reimagined engine room layout…

Sanlorenzo has launched the first unit of its 50Steel series, the first yacht to incorporate a green methanol Reformer Fuel Cell system. This system powers the onboard hotel facilities with zero emissions. The 50Steel also introduces the Hidden Engine Room (HER) system, an innovative concept that reallocates space traditionally used for the engine room, enhancing habitability by modifying the boat's layout.

“With the launch of 50Steel, Sanlorenzo celebrates a fundamental stage in its history, in the name of innovation and sustainability. The new line of superyachts embodies the pioneering spirit and passion for challenges that have always guided us in the design and construction of our fleet,” says Massimo Perotti, President and CEO of the Sanlorenzo Group.

50Steel is the first superyacht to feature the Reformer Fuel Cell modular system, developed with Siemens Energy, which converts green methanol into hydrogen and then into electricity to power all hotel systems on the vessel without storing hydrogen on board.

This system allows the yacht to generate electrical energy up to 100kW with the propulsion engines and diesel generator turned off, covering approximately 90% of typical usage time at zero emissions and significantly extending time spent at anchor without diesel consumption.

The HER system, patented by Sanlorenzo, reimagines the use of space on the yacht while keeping it under 500 gross tons. This innovation shifts the propulsion systems to a horizontal layout and redistributes the technical area to the under-lower deck, creating new spaces on the lower deck.

The 50Steel features five staggered decks, creating spacious environments with fewer partitions. This architecture is designed by the Zuccon International Project studio and Piero Lissoni, who has created sophisticated spaces with coffered ceilings and dark wood walls, blending classic styles with contemporary elements. For this project, Lissoni used 3D technology to overlay Sanlorenzo's technical model with the architectural design, ensuring precise control over every detail.

“I believe that what distinguishes us is the ability to lead innovation in the sector, embracing cutting-edge solutions not only in design, always elegant and comfortable, but also in the field of technology and sustainability, to achieve the ambitious objectives of reducing the environmental footprint that we have set ourselves,” adds Perotti.

