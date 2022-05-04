Putting The Sea of Cortez on the superyacht map Baja California and pristine cruising in northern Mexico deserve more attention from the fleet…

On the long journey north along the Pacific West Coast, Mexico seems the perfect location for cruising. but it continually surprises me that so few friends in the industry have made the journey. The long stretch of the Pacific coast that stretches north to Canada and Alaska has a growing network of marina and service infrastructure. There is a perception that yachts are alone on this side, but that is becoming an outdated notion. We want to hear from captains, crew, owners, guests and charter managers who have visited The Sea of Cortez to better understand the opportunities and challenges of the region.

Baja California, the long, 70,000 square km peninsula jutting south from the US border is a truly unique destination. The Sea of Cortez, which it shelters, offers respite from the currents that sit outside its protections. After the Mexican War (1846–48), the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo gave this territory to Mexico. And it remains a vital part of the history of the nation, and a valuable asset to the tourism industry. It is a geographically diverse and environmentally rich area that deserves more attention from the superyacht fleet. Across this region, there is a significant amount of development that still needs to take place, however.

For yachts heading to the region, or contemplating it, Baja California and the Sea of Cortez and its marinas should be an obvious choice. With year-round sun and sheltered harbours, it still surprises me that it is not more prominently featured on the cruising plans for superyachts. It is reason enough to make the trip through the Panama Canal, and eminently reachable to almost the entire fleet. I have always seen The Sea of Cortez as an obvious extension of the superyacht season.

I believe that there remains a lingering perception that it is a complicated region, as well as a potentially dangerous place to visit. However, that has not been borne out by my experiences in Mexico. After living and working in South and Central America, I have become a huge advocate for superyachts visiting Latin America. Some of the most mature superyacht infrastructures in the region can be found in Baja California and the Sea of Cortez. But that is just my position. The barriers to development and potential for this region are vital topics and we welcome you to share your thoughts.

The Superyacht Agency is interested to hear from superyacht captains, crew, managers and decision-makers about their experiences in the Sea of Cortez, and the Pacific Coast of Mexico. If you are interested in the development of this region and sharing your opinions, please complete the short survey below.



The Superyacht Forum Live - Pacific Tour (15-17th June 2022) is an exclusive event designed to bring key industry stakeholders together with the growing superyacht network across the region. If you would like to register your interest, please contact events@thesuperyachtgroup.com.

If you want to be part of The Superyacht Forum Live Tour in 2022, and ensure you don't miss out on our global selection of live events in key Superyacht hubs, sign up as an Executive Member. Click here to learn more about the extensive list of benefits membership affords you.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.