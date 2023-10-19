Port Denia completes expansion
Work on the Spanish marina and shipyard’s new dry dock is now complete and its 620tn travel lift is fully operational…
Port Denia Superyacht Marina & Shipyard’s new dry dock is now complete, increasing its capacity for yachts up to 55m. The shipyard’s new 620tn travel lift is also now fully operational.
The shipyard opted for ASCOM/EQUIPORT to supply its new, advanced ship lift model BHT 620.
The first superyacht to use the new facilities in Alicante was the 52m sailing yacht Q from Alloy Yachts, followed closely by the 37m Perini Navi, Norfolk Star. By adding the 620tn travel lift to its facilities, Port Denia aims to increase its attract more yachts within the 40m to 55m segment.
The shipyard already operates two 80m slipways, capable of hauling out vessels of up to 1250 GT in weight (typically around 65m in length). Port Denia also offers refit work in the water for superyachts up to 135m within its marina.
