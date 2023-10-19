Port Denia completes expansion Work on the Spanish marina and shipyard’s new dry dock is now complete and its 620tn travel lift is fully operational…

Port Denia Superyacht Marina & Shipyard’s new dry dock is now complete, increasing its capacity for yachts up to 55m. The shipyard’s new 620tn travel lift is also now fully operational.

The shipyard opted for ASCOM/EQUIPORT to supply its new, advanced ship lift model BHT 620.

The first superyacht to use the new facilities in Alicante was the 52m sailing yacht Q from Alloy Yachts, followed closely by the 37m Perini Navi, Norfolk Star. By adding the 620tn travel lift to its facilities, Port Denia aims to increase its attract more yachts within the 40m to 55m segment.

The shipyard already operates two 80m slipways, capable of hauling out vessels of up to 1250 GT in weight (typically around 65m in length). Port Denia also offers refit work in the water for superyachts up to 135m within its marina.

Profile links

Port Denia

Yacht: Q Builder: SUNSEEKER Launched: 2016 Delivered: 2016 Status: Delivered

Length: 47.25m Beam: 8.90m Draught: 2.66m Gross Tons: 499

Exterior Designer: Sunseeker

Interior Designer: Sunseeker

Naval Architect: Sunseeker



Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.